"Putin's hidden hand" likely helping Iran against Trump - British Defense Minister

British Defense Minister John Healey stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's "hidden hand" is likely assisting Iran in its struggle against US President Donald Trump, UNN reports, citing Sky News.

Details

Vladimir Putin's "hidden hand" is likely helping Iran respond to Donald Trump's war, the British Defense Minister said after it emerged that Iranian-linked drones had struck a base in Iraq where British troops are stationed.

John Healey stated that the attacks by Iranian forces on targets in the Middle East bear the hallmarks of Russian military actions in the war against Ukraine.

This includes a change in Iran's use of its drones.

The publication notes that Tehran sold thousands of Shahed one-way attack drones to Russia in the first months of President Putin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

With Iran's help, the Russians developed their own version of the unmanned aerial vehicle, and now the lessons they learned from the fighting in Ukraine seem to be helping the Iranians in their actions in response to waves of American and Israeli strikes on Iran.

"No one would be surprised by the idea that behind some of Iran's tactics, and perhaps some of its capabilities, there is Putin's hidden hand," Mr. Healey said, speaking to reporters during a trip to the UK's Permanent Joint Headquarters (PJHQ) in Northwood.

The British Defense Minister stated that this probable connection with Russia "is not least because the only world leader who benefits from the sky-high oil prices at the moment is Putin."

He was referring to the sharp jump in oil prices after Iran used its dominance over the Strait of Hormuz off its coast to block one of the world's most important shipping lanes.

The Defense Minister said that the Russian president "clearly welcomes this war more than anyone else."

Lieutenant General Nick Perry, Chief of Joint Operations, who oversees all British military operations worldwide, said there was "certainly" a connection between Russia and Iran, who have long-standing military relations.

"We certainly see that Iranian drone tactics have been adopted by Russia — they fly at a lower altitude, which makes them more effective," Lieutenant General Perry said, addressing Mr. Healey as they reviewed a map of the Persian Gulf in a room at army headquarters.

"There is no doubt that [Iranian] tactics have changed," Lieutenant General Perry said.