Zhytomyr region under Russian attack for the second day: 6 injured, including 2 children

The Russian Federation has been attacking Zhytomyr region for the second day in a row; hits were recorded overnight, and 6 people, including 2 children, are known to have been injured, Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, reported on Tuesday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Zhytomyr region has been under enemy air attacks for the second day in a row," Bunechko wrote.

According to him, "according to preliminary information, several hits or falling debris of cruise missiles and kamikaze drones were recorded in the region tonight." "Residential buildings, civilian private enterprises, and a store were damaged," the head of the Regional Military Administration said.

Currently, 6 people are known to have been injured, two of whom are children. One child and one adult have been hospitalized and are receiving assistance in medical facilities in the region. - Bunechko reported.

The enemy attack, according to him, continues.

