Zhytomyr region under Russian attack for the second day: 6 injured, including 2 children

Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 15255 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 30476 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 43152 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 31166 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
December 22, 01:08 PM • 29177 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 22, 01:06 PM • 26551 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
December 22, 11:25 AM • 24443 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
December 22, 10:46 AM • 21396 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
December 22, 10:39 AM • 18564 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Enemy drone activity changed routes of several passenger trains in Ukraine: Ukrzaliznytsia named the affected servicesDecember 23, 12:39 AM • 10730 views
"Everyone is tired of this war": Trump made a statement regarding "peace talks"02:14 AM • 11176 views
Fraudsters who swindled bank clients out of over UAH 50 million exposed in Dnipro: Cyberpolice reveal detailsPhoto02:50 AM • 10186 views
There is a conflict of views between Witkoff and Rubio on ending the war in Ukraine - NBC News04:02 AM • 10220 views
The enemy is carrying out a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions, power outages, and infrastructure damage05:45 AM • 12226 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 39924 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 69508 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 91401 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 126310 views
UNN Lite
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 12925 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 15695 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 38272 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 35592 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 37290 views
Zhytomyr region under Russian attack for the second day: 6 injured, including 2 children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

Zhytomyr region has been under enemy air attacks for the second consecutive day. Several hits have been recorded, damaging homes and businesses, with 6 people injured, including two children.

The Russian Federation has been attacking Zhytomyr region for the second day in a row; hits were recorded overnight, and 6 people, including 2 children, are known to have been injured, Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, reported on Tuesday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Zhytomyr region has been under enemy air attacks for the second day in a row," Bunechko wrote.

According to him, "according to preliminary information, several hits or falling debris of cruise missiles and kamikaze drones were recorded in the region tonight." "Residential buildings, civilian private enterprises, and a store were damaged," the head of the Regional Military Administration said.

Currently, 6 people are known to have been injured, two of whom are children. One child and one adult have been hospitalized and are receiving assistance in medical facilities in the region.

- Bunechko reported.

The enemy attack, according to him, continues.

The enemy is carrying out a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions, power outages, and infrastructure damage23.12.25, 07:45 • 12505 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Real estate
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Zhytomyr Oblast