Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation prices
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex website
The Washington Post

"Over 600 Shaheds in one attack for the first time": the enemy launched a record strike on Ukraine's energy sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

For the first time, Russia used over 600 attack drones simultaneously during a massive attack on Ukraine, launching 673 "Shaheds" and missiles at energy infrastructure facilities. This is the ninth massive attack on energy facilities this year, and it has become the largest in terms of the number of drones used in all previous years of the full-scale war.

"Over 600 Shaheds in one attack for the first time": the enemy launched a record strike on Ukraine's energy sector

Russia for the first time used over 600 attack drones simultaneously during one massive attack on Ukraine. According to the military, the enemy launched 673 Shaheds, as well as missiles, focusing strikes on energy infrastructure facilities. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Mykola Kolisnyk during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the official, this year alone marks the ninth massive attack on energy facilities, which has become the largest in terms of the number of drones used in all previous years of the full-scale war.

The enemy also "congratulated" us on Energy Day with the ninth massive missile and drone attack on civilian energy facilities. It should be noted that for the first time, the enemy used over 600 Shaheds simultaneously, according to the military, 673, as far as I remember, additionally - missiles. This is one massive attack in a volume that surpasses other volumes in previous years. Despite this, the energy sector has actually been under systemic enemy attacks for the fourth year.

- emphasized Mykola Kolisnyk.

In addition to the massive attack, continued strikes on frontline regions were recorded over the past day.

Over the past day, we have seen continued attacks on frontline territories: Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions. The enemy is trying to reduce the ability to transmit available electrical energy to consumers between different regions of the integrated energy system.

- the official stressed.

Recall

Energy workers are stabilizing the situation in Ukraine after a massive Russian attack on energy infrastructure. Restoration work is underway in Rivne, Ternopil, and Odesa regions, with consumption restrictions applied in all regions.

At night, the enemy attacked energy facilities in several regions, leading to new power outages in Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions. Today, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitations for industry and business are applied in all regions of Ukraine.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyWar in UkraineEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Rivne Oblast
Ternopil Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine