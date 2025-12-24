"Over 600 Shaheds in one attack for the first time": the enemy launched a record strike on Ukraine's energy sector

Russia for the first time used over 600 attack drones simultaneously during one massive attack on Ukraine. According to the military, the enemy launched 673 Shaheds, as well as missiles, focusing strikes on energy infrastructure facilities. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Mykola Kolisnyk during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the official, this year alone marks the ninth massive attack on energy facilities, which has become the largest in terms of the number of drones used in all previous years of the full-scale war.

The enemy also "congratulated" us on Energy Day with the ninth massive missile and drone attack on civilian energy facilities. It should be noted that for the first time, the enemy used over 600 Shaheds simultaneously, according to the military, 673, as far as I remember, additionally - missiles. This is one massive attack in a volume that surpasses other volumes in previous years. Despite this, the energy sector has actually been under systemic enemy attacks for the fourth year. - emphasized Mykola Kolisnyk.

In addition to the massive attack, continued strikes on frontline regions were recorded over the past day.

Over the past day, we have seen continued attacks on frontline territories: Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions. The enemy is trying to reduce the ability to transmit available electrical energy to consumers between different regions of the integrated energy system. - the official stressed.

Recall

Energy workers are stabilizing the situation in Ukraine after a massive Russian attack on energy infrastructure. Restoration work is underway in Rivne, Ternopil, and Odesa regions, with consumption restrictions applied in all regions.

At night, the enemy attacked energy facilities in several regions, leading to new power outages in Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions. Today, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitations for industry and business are applied in all regions of Ukraine.