The enemy attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Chernihiv, a fire broke out
Kyiv
The Russian army attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Chernihiv, causing a fire. This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, as reported by UNN.
The enemy attacked a critical infrastructure facility. A fire broke out at the scene.
According to him, no one was injured.
As reported by the Ministry of Energy, energy workers are stabilizing the situation after a massive Russian attack on energy infrastructure. Restoration work is underway in Rivne, Ternopil, and Odesa regions.