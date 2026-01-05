$42.290.12
Popular news
Over 260,000 Ukrainians received mental health assistance in 2025: 17% are children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

In 2025, over 260,000 Ukrainians, including 17% children, received psychosocial and psychiatric care. Services were provided at all levels of medical care, from family doctors to specialized Mental Health Centers.

Over 260,000 Ukrainians received mental health assistance in 2025: 17% are children

In 2025, over 260,000 people in Ukraine received psychosocial and psychiatric care, 17% of whom were children. Services were provided at all levels of medical care – from family doctors to specialized Mental Health Centers and inpatient treatment. This was reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, according to UNN.

In 2025, over 260,000 Ukrainians, including 17% children, received mental health care in primary healthcare facilities. Family doctors, therapists, and pediatricians provide psychosocial support as part of the basic package of the Medical Guarantees Program. Currently, such services are available throughout the country in more than 2,000 primary healthcare facilities that have a contract with the National Health Service of Ukraine.

– the post states.

In addition, over 118,000 patients, 21% of whom were children, received specialized care in 152 Mental Health Centers operating in all regions of Ukraine. The largest number of such centers operated in Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Lviv, Odesa, Poltava, Ternopil regions, and Kyiv. Assistance in these centers is free of charge and funded by the state.

From January 1, 2025, a separate package of services for mental health centers and mobile multidisciplinary teams was introduced into the Medical Guarantees Program, which can provide assistance both in medical facilities and at patients' places of residence.

Inpatient care for children and training for medical professionals

From July 1, 2025, inpatient psychiatric care for children will be paid for under the Medical Guarantees Program exclusively in facilities of the capable network – multidisciplinary children's hospitals. From now on, children under 18 with mental disorders will receive treatment not in monoprofile psychiatric institutions, but in multidisciplinary children's hospitals.

– reported the Ministry of Health.

Currently, 31 hospitals provide such assistance. In total, in 2025, inpatient psychiatric care for adults and children was provided by 136 medical institutions, and about 192,000 patients received treatment.

Recall

The Health Screening program for Ukrainians aged 40+ is starting, which can be ordered through "Diia".

Alla Kiosak

