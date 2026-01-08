Ukraine's land market transitioned to a stable development model in 2025 - Ministry of Economy

In the past year, 2025, the land market in Ukraine entered a phase of mature and predictable dynamics. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine.

Details

As noted by the agency, from January to mid-December 2025, 115.6 thousand land plots with a total area of over 340 thousand hectares were alienated.

Of these:

legal entities purchased 43,012 land plots with a total area of 128,212 hectares, the average cost per 1 hectare was UAH 74,323;

individuals purchased 72,597 land plots with a total area of 211,962 hectares, the average cost per 1 hectare was UAH 47,246.

The most expensive lands were in the western regions of Ukraine. In particular, in Ivano-Frankivsk region, the cost of land reaches UAH 165,615/ha; in Ternopil region - up to UAH 126,068/ha; in Lviv and Vinnytsia regions - over UAH 80-100 thousand/ha.

The cheapest lands were in the frontline regions. Thus, in Kherson, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia regions, the cost of land reaches UAH 35-38 thousand/ha.

Recall

In Kyiv, the prosecutor's office terminated a lease agreement for a 40-hectare plot of land with a company associated with pro-Russian politician and former MP Viktor Medvedchuk through court.