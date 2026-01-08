Ukraine's land market transitioned to a stable development model in 2025 - Ministry of Economy

$42.720.15
49.920.12
ukenru
12:09 PM • 1022 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
12:02 PM • 3418 views
Snowfalls rage in seven regions, truck restrictions introduced in another region, but lifted in PrykarpattiaPhotoVideo
10:13 AM • 11051 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
10:10 AM • 8546 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
07:21 AM • 43494 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
January 8, 06:38 AM • 35149 views
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: what is the situation with electricity, water, heat, and railway in the morning
January 7, 11:38 PM • 36663 views
Trump supported the adoption of a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
January 7, 04:27 PM • 44292 views
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
January 7, 04:11 PM • 45406 views
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
January 7, 02:21 PM • 33795 views
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
3m/s
100%
732mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine increased weapons production by 1.5 times in a year - Ministry of DefenseJanuary 8, 04:04 AM • 7154 views
Slovakia is ready to monitor a peace agreement in Ukraine, but without military aid - FicoJanuary 8, 04:35 AM • 24107 views
Bad weather hit Ukraine: 128 road accidents already, there are injured, traffic for trucks restricted on one of the highways07:54 AM • 23044 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideo08:37 AM • 19397 views
Bad weather in Ukraine: the number of road accidents doubled in two hours, cars are already being pulled out of snowdriftsVideo09:50 AM • 22512 views
Publications
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 56577 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tipsJanuary 7, 11:57 AM • 61529 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 64592 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 104178 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 141173 views
Actual people
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
Rivne Oblast
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideo08:37 AM • 19654 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 32070 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 57937 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 77216 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 118896 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Fox News
Financial Times

Ukraine's land market transitioned to a stable development model in 2025 - Ministry of Economy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 350 views

From January to mid-December 2025, 115.6 thousand land plots with a total area of over 340 thousand hectares were alienated.

Ukraine's land market transitioned to a stable development model in 2025 - Ministry of Economy

In the past year, 2025, the land market in Ukraine entered a phase of mature and predictable dynamics. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine.

Details

As noted by the agency, from January to mid-December 2025, 115.6 thousand land plots with a total area of over 340 thousand hectares were alienated.

Of these:

  • legal entities purchased 43,012 land plots with a total area of 128,212 hectares, the average cost per 1 hectare was UAH 74,323;
    • individuals purchased 72,597 land plots with a total area of 211,962 hectares, the average cost per 1 hectare was UAH 47,246.

      The most expensive lands were in the western regions of Ukraine. In particular, in Ivano-Frankivsk region, the cost of land reaches UAH 165,615/ha; in Ternopil region - up to UAH 126,068/ha; in Lviv and Vinnytsia regions - over UAH 80-100 thousand/ha.

      The cheapest lands were in the frontline regions. Thus, in Kherson, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia regions, the cost of land reaches UAH 35-38 thousand/ha.

      Recall

      In Kyiv, the prosecutor's office terminated a lease agreement for a 40-hectare plot of land with a company associated with pro-Russian politician and former MP Viktor Medvedchuk through court.

      Yevhen Ustimenko

      SocietyEconomyAgronomy news
      Real estate
      War in Ukraine
      Lviv Oblast
      Vinnytsia Oblast
      Ternopil Oblast
      Mykolaiv Oblast
      Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
      Zaporizhzhia Oblast
      Kherson Oblast
      Ukraine
      Kyiv