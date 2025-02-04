Should coordinate Western aid: Commander of the JFO South resigns from his post

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 27351 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 67797 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102913 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 106275 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124337 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102447 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130123 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103559 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113311 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116914 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106863 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103432 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 93852 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112859 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107306 views
02:39 PM • 27351 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124337 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130123 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162980 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153056 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 1322 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 8660 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107306 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112859 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138692 views
Should coordinate Western aid: Commander of the JFO South resigns from his post

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 114125 views

Brigadier General Hennadiy Shapovalov is leaving the post of Commander of the Southern Military Command. By the President's decision, he will coordinate security assistance to Ukraine in Wiesbaden.

Gennadiy Shapovalov, commander of the troops of the operational command "South", resigns from his post.

This is stated in his postpublished by OK "South", UNN reports.

It was an honor to be the commander of the troops of the operational command "South" - a powerful military team that has been courageously and selflessly defending the independence and sovereignty of Ukraine in all directions since the first days of the Russian-Ukrainian war... I am convinced that you will continue to do your best, to fulfill your military duty with dignity, increasing the glory of the Ukrainian army for the sake of bringing our Victory closer! Thank you for your service! We will win together! Honor! Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov

- the message says. 

On January 19, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Brigadier General Hennadiy Shapovalov would work with partners in Wiesbadento coordinate security assistance to Ukraine.

Also, on January 19, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov reported that he had signed the relevant appointment regarding Shapovalov.

Addendum 

Brigadier General Gennadiy Shapovalov was appointed commander of the troops of the Southern Operational Command in April 2014.

Gennadiy Shapovalov was born in 1978 in Kirovohrad region. In 2000, he graduated with honors from the Institute of Tank Troops at Kharkiv State Polytechnic University, and in 2012, with honors, from the Command and Staff Institute for the Use of Troops (Forces) of the National Defense University of Ukraine.

Having gone through all the steps of his military career from tank platoon commander to commander of the Yakiv Handziuk Separate Infantry Brigade, he was promoted to brigadier general in March 2022. He graduated from the National University of Ostroh Academy with a degree in International Relations, Public Communications and Regional Studies.

He is also a graduate of the U.S. Army War College, which trains senior officers of the U.S. Army.  

Zelensky appoints Land Forces Commander as head of Khortytsia Joint Forces Operation26.01.25, 21:46 • 128743 views

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
united-states-armyUnited States Army
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

