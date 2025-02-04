Should coordinate Western aid: Commander of the JFO South resigns from his post

Gennadiy Shapovalov, commander of the troops of the operational command "South", resigns from his post.

This is stated in his postpublished by OK "South", UNN reports.

It was an honor to be the commander of the troops of the operational command "South" - a powerful military team that has been courageously and selflessly defending the independence and sovereignty of Ukraine in all directions since the first days of the Russian-Ukrainian war... I am convinced that you will continue to do your best, to fulfill your military duty with dignity, increasing the glory of the Ukrainian army for the sake of bringing our Victory closer! Thank you for your service! We will win together! Honor! Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov - the message says.

On January 19, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Brigadier General Hennadiy Shapovalov would work with partners in Wiesbadento coordinate security assistance to Ukraine.

Also, on January 19, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov reported that he had signed the relevant appointment regarding Shapovalov.

Addendum

Brigadier General Gennadiy Shapovalov was appointed commander of the troops of the Southern Operational Command in April 2014.

Gennadiy Shapovalov was born in 1978 in Kirovohrad region. In 2000, he graduated with honors from the Institute of Tank Troops at Kharkiv State Polytechnic University, and in 2012, with honors, from the Command and Staff Institute for the Use of Troops (Forces) of the National Defense University of Ukraine.

Having gone through all the steps of his military career from tank platoon commander to commander of the Yakiv Handziuk Separate Infantry Brigade, he was promoted to brigadier general in March 2022. He graduated from the National University of Ostroh Academy with a degree in International Relations, Public Communications and Regional Studies.

He is also a graduate of the U.S. Army War College, which trains senior officers of the U.S. Army.

Zelensky appoints Land Forces Commander as head of Khortytsia Joint Forces Operation