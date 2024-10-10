The number of combat engagements at the front has increased to 90. In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy is trying to force the Ukrainian Armed Forces out of positions near 6 localities

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

The number of combat engagements at the front has increased to 90. In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy is trying to force the Ukrainian Armed Forces out of positions near 6 localities

The fiercest fighting continues in the Liman, Kurakhove and Pokrovske sectors. The enemy is trying to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops, but the defenders are holding their ground and inflicting significant losses on the occupiers.

The enemy, despite the significant losses inflicted by our defenders, continues to try to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops. Today the situation is the most intense in the Liman, Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors. In total, more than 90 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 16:00 on October 10, reports UNN.

Today in the Kharkiv sector, Russian occupants stormed the defensive lines of Ukrainian troops twice near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy actively attacked the positions of our units five times in the areas of Sinkivka, Lozova, Kolisnykivka and Stepova Novoselivka. Ukrainian soldiers are holding steadfastly, with fighting taking place in two locations.

Today, in the Liman sector, the invading army launched 21 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Druzhelyubivka, Hrekivka, Ploschanka, Nevske, Makiivka, Novosadove, Torske and in the Serebryansky forest. Nine of the attacks ended, and 12 are ongoing.

In the sector of the Northern sector near Verkhnekamianske, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks by the occupying army.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the invaders made five assaults on Ukrainian troops' positions near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky. One firefight is currently underway. The situation is under control.

The number of hostile attacks in the Toretsk sector increased to four. The enemy concentrated its efforts in the area of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka, where the Defense Forces repelled two attacks and two firefights are still ongoing. The occupants are actively using aviation in this area, in particular, the areas of Toretsk and Katerynivka are being bombed.

Since the beginning of the day in the Pokrovsk sector , the enemy has already made 15 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Selydove, Krutyi Yar, Promin, Lysivka, Myroliubivka and Kalynove. The defense forces are holding back the attack and have repelled 14 enemy attacks so far. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

Fighting continues near Novoselydivka, Kreminna Balka, Tsukuryno, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka and Antonivka in the Kurakhove sector. According to the updated information, nine attacks of the occupation army have been repelled to date, and three attacks are still ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector , the enemy is attacking in the direction of Bohoyavlenka. Three enemy assaults have already been repelled by Ukrainian troops, and four firefights are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupiers made two unsuccessful attempts to attack our units near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy tried to drive Ukrainian troops from their positions three times, one firefight is ongoing.

According to the General Staff, Russians have carried out six air strikes in the Kursk region today, using seven bombs.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

