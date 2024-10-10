On the territory of an abandoned refractory plant in Panteleymonivka, Donetsk region, Atesh guerrillas discovered a large ammunition depot.

Written by UNN with reference to the TG channel of the Military Movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Dadsin 2014.

According to the Atesh channel, a large ammunition depot of the Russian occupation forces was discovered in Donetsk region. It is located on the territory of an abandoned refractory plant in Panteleimonivka.

The warehouse is of strategic importance and is actively used to supply artillery and tank units of the Russian army in the Toretsk sector.

The military are constantly moving around the area, and the sounds of ammunition being loaded can be heard. - the report says.

