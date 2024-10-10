ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
A large warehouse for artillery and tanks of the Russian army was discovered by ATES guerrillas in Donetsk region

A large warehouse for artillery and tanks of the Russian army was discovered by ATES guerrillas in Donetsk region

A large ammunition depot of the Russian occupation forces was found on the territory of an abandoned plant in Panteleimonivka. The warehouse is of strategic importance for supplying artillery and tank units in the Toretsk sector.

On the territory of an abandoned refractory plant in Panteleymonivka, Donetsk region, Atesh guerrillas discovered a large ammunition depot.

Written by UNN with reference to the TG channel of the Military Movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Dadsin 2014.

According to the Atesh channel, a large ammunition depot of the Russian occupation forces was discovered in Donetsk region. It is located on the territory of an abandoned refractory plant in Panteleimonivka.

Image

The warehouse is of strategic importance and is actively used to supply artillery and tank units of the Russian army in the Toretsk sector.

Image

The military are constantly moving around the area, and the sounds of ammunition being loaded can be heard. - the report says.

Image

UNN reported that the 17th arsenal of the Russian Black Sea Fleet was discovered in occupied Crimea - it is located in Sevastopol and stores ammunition.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

