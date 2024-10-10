ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Actual
The Ministry of Defense approved a sample of lightweight body armor for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense approved a sample of lightweight body armor for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13046 views

The Main Directorate for the Development of Material Support of the Ministry of Defense has approved a lightweight bulletproof vest prototype. The new bulletproof vest is designed to protect vital organs during combat operations, weighs 7.5-12 kg and is available in four sizes.

On Thursday, October 10, the Main Directorate for the Development of Material Support of the Ministry of Defense approved a sample standard of lightweight body armor. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense. 

Details

The new bulletproof vest is designed to protect certain vital organs of the body during combat operations by servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Special Transport Service.

The lightweight body armor provides a high level of protection and comfort during combat missions, in particular for the Special Forces and Airborne Forces. Such body armor will be especially useful for servicemen in reconnaissance groups and units where it is important to combine lightness, mobility and reliability of protection

- said Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Dmytro Klimenkov.

All soft armor elements of a lightweight bulletproof vest have a protection class of 1, hard armor elements have a protection class of 6+. The lightweight bulletproof vest is available in four sizes – S, M, L and XL.

The weight of the lightweight body armor ranges from 7.5 to 12 kg, depending on the size and configuration. 

The Ministry of Defense is testing "floating body armor"02.03.24, 15:49 • 27968 views

The Ministry of Defense explained that the approval of the Lightweight Body Armor standard will allow the purchase of new models of personal protective equipment and expand the range of suppliers to meet the needs of the Armed Forces and the State Service of Ukraine for Civil Defense.

AddendumAddendum

The complete set of a lightweight bulletproof vest consists of basic and additional elements. The main set consists of the following elements::

  • front cover with soft and hard armor element;
  • front cover with soft ballistic element and hard armor element and shoulder pads;
  • chamberlain (made by analogy with the “skeleton” system);
  • side covers with a soft ballistic element;
  • intestine protection cover in the form of a bag with a soft ballistic element.

Additional elements of the kit:

  • neck protection;
  • shoulder protection;
  • groin protection;
  • Tactical safety unloading belt;
  • protection of the coccyx;
  • protection of the hips;
  • protection of the inner thighs;
  • a constructive solution for female military personnel;
  • an element of giving an object positive buoyancy.

The agency added that additional elements of the delivery set are determined by the customer. All additional elements of the lightweight body armor have soft ballistic protection.

Recall

In the winter , the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine approved the second sample of body armor for female soldiers

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar

