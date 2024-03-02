The Ministry of Defense is testing "floating body armor"

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 23163 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 81011 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 55652 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 240612 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 210588 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 183345 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 225754 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250385 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156306 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371891 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 191617 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 73428 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 93843 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 58445 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 50942 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 27754 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 81139 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 240770 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 192804 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 210696 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 15487 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 24057 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 24339 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 51733 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 59236 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

The Ministry of Defense is testing "floating body armor"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28014 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has begun testing new modular body armor that functions as a life jacket in contact with water to save the lives of servicemen.

The Ministry of Defense is testing "floating body armor"

The Ministry of Defense has begun testing special modular body armor for the needs of the Navy and the Armed Forces of Ukraine. UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

It is reported that the peculiarity of such a vest is that upon contact with water, a special module reacts and the vest works as a life preserver.

The Ministry of Defense received a request to develop such a special module for body armor. The main task is to save the lives of servicemen on the water. We understand how much weight a soldier carries, especially when it comes to special forces

- Deputy Minister of Defense Vitaliy Polovenko emphasized.

It is noted that the new floating module is being developed by the Central Directorate for the Development of Logistics Support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Both foreign and domestic developers were involved in its creation.

It is planned that such modules can be used on all approved models of body armor of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

So far, we have handed over several samples of such "floating body armor" to units for testing. If this stage is successful, we will start laboratory testing

 ," Polovenko said.

Addendum 

In the first two months of 2024, 46 samples of weapons and military equipment developed and manufactured in Ukraine were codified and authorized for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Ukrainian Navy
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14