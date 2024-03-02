The Ministry of Defense is testing "floating body armor"

The Ministry of Defense has begun testing special modular body armor for the needs of the Navy and the Armed Forces of Ukraine. UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

It is reported that the peculiarity of such a vest is that upon contact with water, a special module reacts and the vest works as a life preserver.

The Ministry of Defense received a request to develop such a special module for body armor. The main task is to save the lives of servicemen on the water. We understand how much weight a soldier carries, especially when it comes to special forces - Deputy Minister of Defense Vitaliy Polovenko emphasized.

It is noted that the new floating module is being developed by the Central Directorate for the Development of Logistics Support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Both foreign and domestic developers were involved in its creation.

It is planned that such modules can be used on all approved models of body armor of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

So far, we have handed over several samples of such "floating body armor" to units for testing. If this stage is successful, we will start laboratory testing ," Polovenko said.

Addendum

In the first two months of 2024, 46 samples of weapons and military equipment developed and manufactured in Ukraine were codified and authorized for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.