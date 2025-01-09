More than 500 thousand people liable for military service in Ukraine are wanted during the full-scale invasion

More than 500,000 men subject to military service in Ukraine have been put on the wanted list by the National Police during the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Natalia Kindrativ, a representative of the Land Forces Command, in an interview with KyivFM.

Details

More than 500,000 people have been put on the wanted list by the National Police during the full-scale invasion. The TCC does not search for these citizens, the National Police does. Again, this is not the only responsibility of the National Police. And it is also quite difficult to find so many people with the limited means they have - said Kindrativ.

As Kindrativ emphasized, it is not the duty of law enforcement officers to do this, and it is difficult to find so many people. So they try to involve both investigators and operational groups in this process. People who are wanted do not leave their homes and do not appear on the streets at all.

The alert groups that are working do not go to anyone's home in particular, they do not search for them. They see male persons, as clearly stated in the decree, between the ages of 18 and 60, whose documents they are obliged to check. If there is a larger number of people of the same age or social status on the street or in another public place where the group is working, well, the alert group cannot selectively choose who to check documents from - says a representative of the Land Forces Command.

