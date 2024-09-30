The 40th recruitment center of the Ukrainian army was opened in Ternopil - Ministry of Defense

The 40th recruitment center of the Ukrainian army has been opened in Ternopil at 6 Knyazya Vasyla Kostiantyn Ostrozkyi Street. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

A recruiting center for the Ukrainian army was opened in Ternopil. There are now 40 such centers in Ukraine. Those wishing to be recruited can apply at the following address: 6 Knyazya Vasyla Kostiantynoho Ostrozkyi Street - the statement said.

The Ministry of Defense noted that it is forbidden to issue summonses in the Ukrainian army recruitment center and on the territory of the ASC where it is located, and civilian recruiters will help to find a position in the Defense Forces according to their wishes, education and civilian experience.

Our goal is simple: to provide each and every person with complete information about military service. Here you can find out about vacancies and how to get to the military unit of your choice for a specific position. I urge all residents of the city and the region to visit or call us and ask about the opportunities. We are here to help you understand the army and find your place in it, if you want to - said Oleksiy Bezhevets, authorized representative for recruitment.

Through the recruitment centers of the Ukrainian army, you can join not only the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but any unit of the Defense Forces. More than 10,000 vacancies are currently available. The most popular positions are drivers, medics, repairmen, and UAV operators.

Defense Ministry spokesperson Oleksiy Bezhevets said that on average, 6,500 volunteers are recruited every month across the country .