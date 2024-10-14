More than 800 Ukrainians applied to recruitment centers in a week - Ministry of Defense
Kyiv • UNN
The Defense Ministry reported 804 applications to army recruitment centers over the past week. A total of 20,954 citizens applied to the centers, of which 5,230 became candidates for the Defense Forces.
Last week 804 people applied to the recruitment centers of the Ukrainian army. This was stated by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, reports UNN.
Details
804 people applied to Ukrainian army recruitment centers over the past week. As of today, 20,954 citizens have applied to the centers
The ministry noted that out of all applications, 5,230 people have already become candidates for the Defense Forces. Most of the requests were for the positions of drivers, staff members, and UAV operators.
However, the Ministry of Defense reminds that the recruitment center offers the opportunity to join not only the Armed Forces, but also other security agencies, including the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service, and the Security Service of Ukraine.
Currently, there are 42 such centers in Ukraine, two of which opened last week. It is important to note that the centers do not issue summonses, and all consultations are confidential
Recall
The Ministry of Defense announced the launch of a recruitment service in the Reserve+ app in October 2024. The new functionality will allow users to choose military vacancies that match their experience and preferences.