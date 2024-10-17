The first recruiting center was opened in Volyn
Kyiv • UNN
The first recruitment center of the Ukrainian army has been opened in Lutsk. Trained civilian recruiters help candidates choose a suitable position and place of service based on their experience and preferences. The center currently has more than 10,000 vacancies available, including such professions as lawyers, accountants, UAV operators, doctors, psychologists, and others.
Contacting a recruitment center does not create any obligations. This is a place where you can get information and help for yourself or your loved ones. We invite you to visit us in person or call for a consultation
You can join the Defense Forces at the address: 35 Lesia Ukrainka Street, Lutsk.
The Diya app now has a recruitment function to join UAV units without visiting the TCC.