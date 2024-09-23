MP: Mobilization of men under 25 who had limited fitness status stopped in Ukraine

In Ukraine, mobilization of men aged 18 to 25 who previously had the status of “limitedly fit” for military service has been suspended. This was stated by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, reports UNN.

The draft from 18 to 25 years of age has stopped for those of limited eligibility. Conscription is possible ONLY with the written consent of - Goncharenko wrote.

According to him, in the directive of the Land Forces Command to the Operational Commands and to the TCC 116/2/1/21409 of 19.09.2024, paragraph 1 states that men aged 18 to 25 are not conscripted.

Goncharenko explained that this directive has already been sent to the regional and district TCCs through the Operational Commands.

There is no demobilization of the mobilized. We will continue to work and press on - The MP emphasized.

Earlier UNN reportedthat at one of the next plenary sessions, MPs plan to consider the law on amendments to some laws of Ukraine on military service during mobilization by persons under the age of 25 (reg. No. 11379-d). The law has already been adopted in the first reading.