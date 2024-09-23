ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
MP: Mobilization of men under 25 who had limited fitness status stopped in Ukraine

MP: Mobilization of men under 25 who had limited fitness status stopped in Ukraine

The conscription of men aged 18-25 with limited fitness for military service has been suspended. They can now be called up only with their written consent, according to a directive from the Land Forces Command.

In Ukraine, mobilization of men aged 18 to 25 who previously had the status of “limitedly fit” for military service has been suspended. This was stated by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, reports UNN.

Details

The draft from 18 to 25 years of age has stopped for those of limited eligibility. Conscription is possible ONLY with the written consent of

- Goncharenko wrote.

According to him, in the directive of the Land Forces Command to the Operational Commands and to the TCC 116/2/1/21409 of 19.09.2024, paragraph 1 states that men aged 18 to 25 are not conscripted.

Goncharenko explained that this directive has already been sent to the regional and district TCCs through the Operational Commands.

There is no demobilization of the mobilized. We will continue to work and press on

- The MP emphasized. 

Recall

Earlier UNN reportedthat at one of the next plenary sessions, MPs plan to consider the law on amendments to some laws of Ukraine on military service during mobilization by persons under the age of 25 (reg. No. 11379-d). The law has already been adopted in the first reading. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
oleksiy-goncharenkoOleksiy Goncharenko
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising