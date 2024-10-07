More than 130 military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine can already recruit volunteers without applying to the MCC

Currently, more than 130 military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have the status of priority for manning with volunteers during mobilization. This was stated by Colonel Roman Horbach, Head of the Main Personnel Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Armyinform.

Details

The list of military units whose commanders will be able to conscript conscripts and reservists directly without the participation of the CMC is determined by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Gorbach explained.

According to him, the priority units for recruitment currently include more than 130 military units of various types and branches (forces) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. These are, in particular, military units of the Land Forces, Air Assault Forces, Marines and the newly created Unmanned Systems Forces.

The Government shortened the term for appearing at the TCC under summons

This list of military units is constantly growing, as new units are being created in the Armed Forces of Ukraine - He added.

Recall

The government allowed military units to mobilize reservists and volunteers. Commanders will be able to issue referrals to the CMC and man combat units without applying to the Military Commission.