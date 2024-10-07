ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 38926 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100519 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 162432 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135398 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141659 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138345 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179931 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111992 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170925 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104703 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

More than 130 military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine can already recruit volunteers without applying to the MCC

More than 130 military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine can already recruit volunteers without applying to the MCC

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16069 views

The Head of the Main Personnel Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the priority units for volunteers. These are the units of the Land Forces, Airborne Forces, Marines and Unmanned Systems Forces.

Currently, more than 130 military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have the status of priority for manning with volunteers during mobilization. This was stated by Colonel Roman Horbach, Head of the Main Personnel Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Armyinform.

Details

The list of military units whose commanders will be able to conscript conscripts and reservists directly without the participation of the CMC is determined by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

- Gorbach explained. 

According to him, the priority units for recruitment currently include more than 130 military units of various types and branches (forces) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. These are, in particular, military units of the Land Forces, Air Assault Forces, Marines and the newly created Unmanned Systems Forces.

The Government shortened the term for appearing at the TCC under summons04.10.24, 13:46 • 14714 views

This list of military units is constantly growing, as new units are being created in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

- He added.

Recall

The government allowed military units to mobilize reservists and volunteers. Commanders will be able to issue referrals to the CMC and man combat units without applying to the Military Commission.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising