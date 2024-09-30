Ukrainian troops control the Chasovo Yarivske frontline in Donetsk region and prevent Russians from making any gains .

This was reported by the press officer of the 26th Artillery Brigade named after Roman Dashkevich, Oleh Kalashnikov, during a telethon, UNN correspondent reports.

Today, if we take the tactics of infantry assaults, usually with fire support, we cannot say that they are currently giving him (the enemy - ed.) any gains. However, they are intense, they keep us in suspense all the time - Kalashnikov said.

According to him, the enemy is constantly looking for a weakness in the Ukrainian defense to concentrate its efforts there.

“He keeps thinking that he will be able to somehow “sell” even now. However, the Defense Forces control the Chasovo Yarivskyi frontline and do not allow him to have any achievements on our side,” Kalashnikov noted.

The General Staff reported that 153 combat engagements took place on the frontline yesterday , with the hottest fighting in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors.