Defense forces control the Chasovo Yarivskyi frontline

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 67693 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103585 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167158 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137925 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143170 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139069 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182269 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112075 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172802 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104747 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100259 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109916 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112013 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 48441 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 55219 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 167158 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182269 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172802 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200180 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189101 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141873 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141926 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146634 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138044 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154924 views
Defense forces control the Chasovo Yarivskyi frontline

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19707 views

Ukrainian troops are holding the Chasovo Yarivske frontline, preventing Russians from gaining ground. The enemy continues intense attacks, looking for weaknesses in Ukraine's defense.

Ukrainian troops control the Chasovo Yarivske frontline in Donetsk region and prevent Russians from making any gains .

This was reported by the press officer of the 26th Artillery Brigade named after Roman Dashkevich, Oleh Kalashnikov, during a telethon, UNN correspondent reports.

Today, if we take the tactics of infantry assaults, usually with fire support, we cannot say that they are currently giving him (the enemy - ed.) any gains. However, they are intense, they keep us in suspense all the time

- Kalashnikov said.

According to him, the enemy is constantly looking for a weakness in the Ukrainian defense to concentrate its efforts there.

“He keeps thinking that he will be able to somehow “sell” even now. However, the Defense Forces control the Chasovo Yarivskyi frontline and do not allow him to have any achievements on our side,” Kalashnikov noted.

AddendumAddendum

The General Staff reported that 153 combat engagements took place on the frontline yesterday , with the hottest fighting in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors.

Anna Murashko

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
chasiv-yarChasiv Yar
kurakhoveKurakhovo

