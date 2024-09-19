Officer: Enemy is trying to storm Ukrainian positions in Donbas using heavy equipment

Russians are beginning to actively use heavy equipment in Donbas. This was reported by Dmytro Kozhubenko, an officer of the planning section of the Rubizh brigade, during an all-Ukrainian telethon, UNN reports.

"In some areas, the enemy is trying to attack using heavy armored vehicles. This suggests that the enemy realizes that it will start raining somewhere soon, and as everyone knows, our Donbas loves rainy weather, when you simply cannot drive any vehicles across the Donbas fields. That's why the Russians are trying to use the window of opportunity," said Officer Kozhubenko.

