Over the past day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces regained their lost positions near Maksymilianivka in Donetsk region. According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the Ukrainian military managed to push back the enemy in key areas of the front, UNN reports .

Details

At the same time, geolocation footage from September 4 indicates some success for Russian troops. In particular, the Russians advanced south of Novohrodivka and slightly west of Mykolayivka, both settlements located southeast of Pokrovsk.

In the Donetsk sector, the enemy advanced north of Paraskoviyivka, located northeast of Vuhledar along the T-0524 road. In addition, the invaders advanced along the Velyka Novosilka-Pavlivka T-0509 highway southeast of Prechystivka, which is west of Vuhledar.

The situation at the front remains dynamic, with both sides continuing active hostilities in key areas of Donbas.

