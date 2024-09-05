Ukrainian Armed Forces regain positions in Donbas, but Russians have some successes - ISW
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian troops regained their lost positions near Maksymilianivka in Donetsk region. At the same time, Russian troops made some progress in the area of Novohrodivka, Mykolaivka, Paraskoviivka and southeast of Prechystivka.
Over the past day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces regained their lost positions near Maksymilianivka in Donetsk region. According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the Ukrainian military managed to push back the enemy in key areas of the front, UNN reports .
Details
At the same time, geolocation footage from September 4 indicates some success for Russian troops. In particular, the Russians advanced south of Novohrodivka and slightly west of Mykolayivka, both settlements located southeast of Pokrovsk.
In the Donetsk sector, the enemy advanced north of Paraskoviyivka, located northeast of Vuhledar along the T-0524 road. In addition, the invaders advanced along the Velyka Novosilka-Pavlivka T-0509 highway southeast of Prechystivka, which is west of Vuhledar.
The situation at the front remains dynamic, with both sides continuing active hostilities in key areas of Donbas.
