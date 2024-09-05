Ukrainian Armed Forces regain positions in Donbas, but Russians have some successes - ISW

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 129521 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 134700 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 221908 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 165568 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160442 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146113 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 211120 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112727 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 198201 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105243 views

Popular news
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 100167 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 109638 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 106521 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 90147 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 80965 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 51100 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 80965 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154952 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153902 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157800 views
Ukrainian Armed Forces regain positions in Donbas, but Russians have some successes - ISW

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26916 views

Ukrainian troops regained their lost positions near Maksymilianivka in Donetsk region. At the same time, Russian troops made some progress in the area of Novohrodivka, Mykolaivka, Paraskoviivka and southeast of Prechystivka.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces regained their lost positions near Maksymilianivka in Donetsk region. According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the Ukrainian military managed to push back the enemy in key areas of the front, UNN reports .

Details

At the same time, geolocation footage from September 4 indicates some success for Russian troops. In particular, the Russians advanced south of Novohrodivka and slightly west of Mykolayivka, both settlements located southeast of Pokrovsk.

In the Donetsk sector, the enemy advanced north of Paraskoviyivka, located northeast of Vuhledar along the T-0524 road. In addition, the invaders advanced along the Velyka Novosilka-Pavlivka T-0509 highway southeast of Prechystivka, which is west of Vuhledar.

The situation at the front remains dynamic, with both sides continuing active hostilities in key areas of Donbas.

Occupants failed to surround Ukrainian forces near Pokrovsk - ISW23.08.24, 07:02 • 23232 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War

