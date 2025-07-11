Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a decree on a new language policy, which provides for the preservation and "promotion" of the Russian language in the world, the reduction of the use of foreign words, and the transition of the alphabets of the peoples of Russia to the Cyrillic basis. The document also calls for affirming the "high social value of Russian language culture" in society and abandoning obscene language. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

The document is aimed at "preserving, developing, and supporting the Russian language, the state languages of the republics of the Russian Federation, and other languages of the peoples of the Russian Federation," as well as "promoting the Russian language in the world."

According to the decree, the tasks of language policy include "affirming in society the idea of the high social value of language culture and skills in Russian, literacy of language communication, and the inadmissibility of using obscene language," as well as "reducing the use of foreign words that have commonly used analogues in the Russian language."

In addition, the document states that "to preserve, support, and develop the state languages of the republics," it is necessary to engage in "the development (if necessary) of alphabets of the languages of the peoples of the Russian Federation based on Cyrillic."

