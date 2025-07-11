More Cyrillic, fewer foreign words: Putin approved "foundations of language policy"

$41.820.05
48.980.13
ukenru
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
07:13 PM • 4096 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
02:42 PM • 64657 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 100328 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 113984 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM • 72309 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
July 11, 09:10 AM • 76701 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
July 11, 08:32 AM • 67643 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 11, 07:47 AM • 61630 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
July 11, 06:48 AM • 48798 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
July 11, 06:21 AM • 38541 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2.4m/s
59%
749mm
Popular news
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault caseJuly 11, 12:06 PM • 83861 views
In Kharkiv, a secret weapons cache, set up by Russian special services for saboteurs, was uncoveredJuly 11, 12:24 PM • 46525 views
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro Pascal03:30 PM • 41468 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal drama03:54 PM • 34776 views
North Korean "wonder" failed: Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a North Korean-made multiple rocket launcher system05:14 PM • 12865 views
Publications
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
02:42 PM • 64657 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 100328 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 140512 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 164129 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 198528 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Italy
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal drama03:54 PM • 34804 views
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro Pascal03:30 PM • 41490 views
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault caseJuly 11, 12:06 PM • 83877 views
Armani announced his return after health issuesJuly 11, 09:16 AM • 103973 views
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery saleJuly 10, 05:43 PM • 65083 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
The New York Times
El País
Lancet (loitering munition)

More Cyrillic, fewer foreign words: Putin approved "foundations of language policy"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 222 views

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a decree on a new language policy, which provides for the preservation and promotion of the Russian language in the world. The document also calls for reducing the use of foreign words and converting the alphabets of the peoples of Russia to a Cyrillic basis.

More Cyrillic, fewer foreign words: Putin approved "foundations of language policy"

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a decree on a new language policy, which provides for the preservation and "promotion" of the Russian language in the world, the reduction of the use of foreign words, and the transition of the alphabets of the peoples of Russia to the Cyrillic basis. The document also calls for affirming the "high social value of Russian language culture" in society and abandoning obscene language. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

The document is aimed at "preserving, developing, and supporting the Russian language, the state languages of the republics of the Russian Federation, and other languages of the peoples of the Russian Federation," as well as "promoting the Russian language in the world."

According to the decree, the tasks of language policy include "affirming in society the idea of the high social value of language culture and skills in Russian, literacy of language communication, and the inadmissibility of using obscene language," as well as "reducing the use of foreign words that have commonly used analogues in the Russian language."

In addition, the document states that "to preserve, support, and develop the state languages of the republics," it is necessary to engage in "the development (if necessary) of alphabets of the languages of the peoples of the Russian Federation based on Cyrillic."

Vodka production in Russia sharply decreased despite record consumption - Politico09.07.25, 17:29 • 2166 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9