Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
02:59 PM
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
01:09 PM
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
12:49 PM
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
11:55 AM
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
09:54 AM
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
July 9, 09:36 AM
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
July 9, 07:10 AM
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
July 9, 05:59 AM
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
July 9, 05:26 AM
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Exclusive
12:49 PM
Exclusive
July 9, 05:26 AM
Vodka production in Russia sharply decreased despite record consumption - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 934 views

Production of strong alcohol in Russia fell by 16% in the first half of 2025, and vodka by 10.9% compared to 2024. At the same time, alcohol consumption is growing, and sales of rum, whiskey, brandy, and tequila increased by 10.2%.

Production of strong alcohol in Russia has collapsed - despite data indicating an increase in consumption of strong drinks among citizens. The Federal Service for Alcohol Market Regulation of the Russian Federation reported this week that the production of spirits decreased by more than 16% in the first half of 2025. This is reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Details

Official data show that vodka production decreased by 10.9% year-on-year — from 33.40 million decaliters in 2024 to 31.38 million decaliters in the same period of 2025. The legendary Russian drink, which in the 1990s was even used as a national currency for some time, still remains an important part of the country's culture.

However, despite the reduction in production, consumption is growing.

In 2024, Russians consumed more alcohol than in similar periods over the past eight years. In addition, more and more people prefer rum, whiskey, brandy, and tequila, reported the Russian financial auditing company Finexpertisa in May. At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russians are starting to drink less, saying that more and more of them prefer sports. "Stop drinking and get on skis," he joked.

russia is hiding population data due to a drop in the birth rate to a 200-year low20.05.25, 15:11 • 4267 views

Sales of these beverages increased by 10.2% — to 3.2 liters per capita per year, exceeding vodka consumption in some regions. However, vodka remains the most popular drink in the country, accounting for 60% of annual sales.

The reduction in vodka production in Russia is caused by rising alcohol prices and the ban on alcohol exports to the EU, USA, and other countries due to Western sanctions.

This ban significantly reduced the export revenues of Russian vodka producers, the state product quality control service in the Rostov region reported in June, citing data from the consulting agency Strategy Partners.

Russia wants to produce Oreshnik vodka: a patent application has already been filed25.11.24, 21:29 • 14752 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
European Union
United States
