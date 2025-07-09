Production of strong alcohol in Russia has collapsed - despite data indicating an increase in consumption of strong drinks among citizens. The Federal Service for Alcohol Market Regulation of the Russian Federation reported this week that the production of spirits decreased by more than 16% in the first half of 2025. This is reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Details

Official data show that vodka production decreased by 10.9% year-on-year — from 33.40 million decaliters in 2024 to 31.38 million decaliters in the same period of 2025. The legendary Russian drink, which in the 1990s was even used as a national currency for some time, still remains an important part of the country's culture.

However, despite the reduction in production, consumption is growing.

In 2024, Russians consumed more alcohol than in similar periods over the past eight years. In addition, more and more people prefer rum, whiskey, brandy, and tequila, reported the Russian financial auditing company Finexpertisa in May. At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russians are starting to drink less, saying that more and more of them prefer sports. "Stop drinking and get on skis," he joked.

Sales of these beverages increased by 10.2% — to 3.2 liters per capita per year, exceeding vodka consumption in some regions. However, vodka remains the most popular drink in the country, accounting for 60% of annual sales.

The reduction in vodka production in Russia is caused by rising alcohol prices and the ban on alcohol exports to the EU, USA, and other countries due to Western sanctions.

This ban significantly reduced the export revenues of Russian vodka producers, the state product quality control service in the Rostov region reported in June, citing data from the consulting agency Strategy Partners.

