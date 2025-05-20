russia is hiding population data due to a drop in the birth rate to a 200-year low

$41.580.08
46.860.41
ukenru
Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 3048 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 23603 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
07:47 AM • 30861 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 127012 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 86412 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 150871 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 108826 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

May 19, 12:24 PM • 264284 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
May 19, 09:06 AM • 129793 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM • 355443 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
5.8m/s
55%
744mm
Popular news

Two-thirds of the fighting is in three directions: map from the General Staff

May 20, 05:24 AM • 14747 views

Russians attacked a minibus with a drone in Kherson in the morning: there are injured

May 20, 05:39 AM • 38731 views

93 out of 108 enemy drones were neutralized over Ukraine overnight

May 20, 05:59 AM • 54925 views

Tesla's largest investor dumped a large stake in the automaker, calling for a sell-off

06:47 AM • 34441 views

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

07:01 AM • 64753 views
Publications

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

11:15 AM • 23603 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 127012 views

Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 120417 views

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing in the case of confiscation of the apartment of Minister Koval's family: will this be only the first step?

May 19, 01:42 PM • 145939 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

May 19, 12:24 PM • 264284 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Petr Fiala

Joe Biden

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

France

Spain

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

07:01 AM • 64915 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 65307 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 63143 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 147637 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 150552 views
Actual

The Washington Post

F-16 Fighting Falcon

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Telegram

Shahed-136

russia is hiding population data due to a drop in the birth rate to a 200-year low

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

russia has classified demographic statistics because the birth rate has fallen to the level of the late 18th century. It also became known that Rosstat stopped publishing data on birth rates, mortality rates, marriages and divorces.

russia is hiding population data due to a drop in the birth rate to a 200-year low

In the Russian Federation, they have for the first time refused to publish statistics on demography against the background of a fall in the birth rate to a level not seen since the late 18th or early 19th century.

UNN reports with reference to Newsweek and Moscow Times.

Details

In the Russian Federation, the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) has stopped publishing detailed demographic data amid a continuing decline in the birth rate.

Demographer Oleksiy Raksha, who previously worked at Rosstat, said that in a report published on May 16, the service did not provide data on birth and death rates for the last reporting period. There are also no monthly data on marriages and divorces.

Of the five tables published by Rosstat, only one remained in the new report, which presents data on the number of births, deaths, marriages and divorces only as a cumulative total from the beginning of the year.

In fact, in Russia, starting from March-2025, there is almost no public demographic statistics

- said Raksha.

In March, Raksha said that Russia may be experiencing the lowest birth rate since the late 1700s.

Birth rates fell by 6-7 percent in February and 3-4 percent in March

- said the demographer.

In March 2022, shortly after the start of the full-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, Rosstat closed statistics on mortality by age and region. In 2024, all data on the causes of death, which made it possible to indirectly assess the losses of the Russian Armed Forces on the front, were closed.

Ukraine plans to increase payments at the birth of a child: how much will they pay19.05.25, 12:38 • 72160 views

Reference

As the birth rate in Russia continues to decline, "officials are nervous," writes the Moscow Times. The process is currently exactly like this, despite restrictions on abortion, propaganda of "traditional values" and calls on Russians from President Vladimir Putin to have 8 children.

Previously, the monthly birth rate broke anti-records from the turn of the XVII-XIX centuries

And here are the data for January-March, according to Rosstat:

The number of births decreased by 11.5 thousand, to 288.8 thousand.

A representative of Rosstat confirmed the record low, more than 200 years, the number of births for the quarter.

Let us remind you

In the three quarters of 2024, the population of the Czech Republic decreased by 3,300 people, reaching 10.897 million.

Japan introduces new measures to increase the birth rate.

Russia is able to continue the war thanks to oil revenues and the failure of Western sanctions.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Brent
$65.19
Bitcoin
$105,207.70
S&P 500
$5,957.61
Tesla
$341.13
Газ TTF
$36.27
Золото
$3,243.60
Ethereum
$2,512.45