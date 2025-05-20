In the Russian Federation, they have for the first time refused to publish statistics on demography against the background of a fall in the birth rate to a level not seen since the late 18th or early 19th century.

UNN reports with reference to Newsweek and Moscow Times.

Details

In the Russian Federation, the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) has stopped publishing detailed demographic data amid a continuing decline in the birth rate.

Demographer Oleksiy Raksha, who previously worked at Rosstat, said that in a report published on May 16, the service did not provide data on birth and death rates for the last reporting period. There are also no monthly data on marriages and divorces.

Of the five tables published by Rosstat, only one remained in the new report, which presents data on the number of births, deaths, marriages and divorces only as a cumulative total from the beginning of the year.

In fact, in Russia, starting from March-2025, there is almost no public demographic statistics - said Raksha.

In March, Raksha said that Russia may be experiencing the lowest birth rate since the late 1700s.

Birth rates fell by 6-7 percent in February and 3-4 percent in March - said the demographer.

In March 2022, shortly after the start of the full-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, Rosstat closed statistics on mortality by age and region. In 2024, all data on the causes of death, which made it possible to indirectly assess the losses of the Russian Armed Forces on the front, were closed.

Ukraine plans to increase payments at the birth of a child: how much will they pay

Reference

As the birth rate in Russia continues to decline, "officials are nervous," writes the Moscow Times. The process is currently exactly like this, despite restrictions on abortion, propaganda of "traditional values" and calls on Russians from President Vladimir Putin to have 8 children.

Previously, the monthly birth rate broke anti-records from the turn of the XVII-XIX centuries

And here are the data for January-March, according to Rosstat:

The number of births decreased by 11.5 thousand, to 288.8 thousand.

A representative of Rosstat confirmed the record low, more than 200 years, the number of births for the quarter.

Let us remind you

In the three quarters of 2024, the population of the Czech Republic decreased by 3,300 people, reaching 10.897 million.

Japan introduces new measures to increase the birth rate.

Russia is able to continue the war thanks to oil revenues and the failure of Western sanctions.