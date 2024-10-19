Bloggers and media face criminal cases for spreading fake news about mobilization: what you need to know

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 30434 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 132125 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 184019 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 115158 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 350219 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 176381 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 146815 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196659 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125630 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108411 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
1.5m/s
72%
Popular news

Kharkiv under attack by enemy drones: hit in a residential building, a fire broke out

April 3, 07:24 PM • 11603 views

111 combat engagements on the front line per day: the General Staff reported where it is hottest

April 3, 08:40 PM • 6218 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 11462 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 16681 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 11408 views
Publications

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 11923 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 30378 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 93020 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 132029 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 183951 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 24529 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 27014 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 40765 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 49123 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 137597 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Bloggers and media face criminal cases for spreading fake news about mobilization: what you need to know

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26987 views

The Land Forces Command warns against spreading false information about mobilization. Criminal cases may be opened against bloggers and media for fakes and manipulations.

Bloggers and media face criminal cases for spreading fake news about mobilization: what you need to know

The Land Forces Command has warned that the spread of fakes and manipulations regarding mobilization will lead to criminal cases against bloggers and media. According to the changes in the legislation, information speculations that undermine confidence in state institutions and the Defense Forces will be thoroughly checked by law enforcement agencies, UNN reports with reference to the Land Forces Command.

The report states that following amendments to the Law of Ukraine on mobilization policy, the procedure for conscription of citizens for military service during mobilization was clarified by the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of May 16, 2024, No. 560. 

The Land Forces report that although the state is conducting a large-scale information campaign to explain these measures, there have been more cases of spreading false information that destabilizes the social situation and could harm mobilization to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

"We remind you that any distortions and manipulative interpretations of the requirements of the current legislation of Ukraine regarding mobilization measures or dissemination of false (compromising) information are aimed at undermining the security measures of the state as a whole, providing any evaluative judgments without clear arguments and reliable facts and their dissemination through various channels (especially online media) with a mercenary purpose (intent) serve only one single purpose - to undermine public confidence in state institutions and the Defense Forces of Ukraine as a whole," the statement said.

Law of Ukraine No. 1183-VII of April 8, 2014 amended the Criminal Code by adding Article 114-1 on liability for obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations. 

This allows the competent authorities to initiate criminal proceedings to protect the activities of the Defense Forces and the security of citizens, which is an important task of the country's security and defense sector.

The Land Forces note that information speculations accusing representatives of the TCC and JV of allegedly illegal actions will be checked by law enforcement agencies in accordance with their powers. 

At the same time, violations by the TCCs and JVs themselves are subject to control by the Land Forces Command. Each case is evaluated according to the law and in accordance with the sanctions provided for. In all regional centers of Ukraine, cooperation has been established between the TCC and JVs and representatives of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights.

"The Command of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine once again calls on Ukrainian citizens, media of all forms of ownership and affiliation, and Internet bloggers to use only official and verified information," the statement said.

Recall 

The National Council called on the media to cover such sensitive topics as the process of mobilization and the activities of the TCC in a correct and professional manner.  According to the National Council, these topics are subject to special information attacks due to the active focus and spread of fakes by the enemy. 

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

WarCrimes and emergencies
Ukrainian Ground Forces
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$69.35
Bitcoin
$82,803.00
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,120.40
Ethereum
$1,788.54