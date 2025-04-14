Received the task to eliminate the commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the Yavoriv training ground: a "double" agent of the Russian Federation has been detained

Military counterintelligence of the Security Service, with the assistance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, detained a "double" agent of the Russian Federation in the Lviv region, who simultaneously worked for the FSB and Russian military intelligence (better known as the GRU). This is reported by the SBU press service, writes UNN.

According to the case materials, the enemy accomplice turned out to be an instructor at the Yavoriv training ground. His task from the GRU of the Russian Federation was to prepare terrorist attacks against the commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who, together with their units, were undergoing combat training at the local training center of the Defense Forces - the statement reads.

Details

It is documented that the agent received a "carte blanche" from the supervisor to choose the method of liquidation of Ukrainian soldiers. Thus, according to one of the "scenarios", the traitor had to make an improvised explosive device (IED), and then secretly plant it in the headquarters or training building.

The agent was also developing an option to use his colleague "in the dark", who had to bring a disguised explosive to the training location of the commanders.

Another method of killing, which the "mole" considered, was a missile strike by the rashists on the coordinates of the current concentration of Ukrainian defenders at the training ground.

The military counterintelligence of the SBU exposed the enemy's intentions in advance, documented them and detained the traitor when he was preparing proposals for liquidation for his supervisor - added the SBU.

It was also established during the investigation that the traitor had contacts with a supervisor from the FSB. On his instructions, the agent collected information about the number and specifics of the units that are training at the Yavoriv training ground.

During the searches, 3 phones with SIM cards were seized from the detainee, which he used to hide contacts with the occupiers.

Based on the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service informed him of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law). The attacker is in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

