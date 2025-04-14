$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 1376 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 18110 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 15767 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 20858 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 30146 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 63621 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 59560 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34016 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59619 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106836 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Received the task to eliminate the commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the Yavoriv training ground: a "double" agent of the Russian Federation has been detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7580 views

The SBU detained a "double" agent of the Russian Federation who worked for the FSB and the GRU. He was preparing terrorist attacks against commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the Yavoriv training ground, for which he faces life imprisonment.

Received the task to eliminate the commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the Yavoriv training ground: a "double" agent of the Russian Federation has been detained

Military counterintelligence of the Security Service, with the assistance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, detained a "double" agent of the Russian Federation in the Lviv region, who simultaneously worked for the FSB and Russian military intelligence (better known as the GRU). This is reported by the SBU press service, writes UNN.

According to the case materials, the enemy accomplice turned out to be an instructor at the Yavoriv training ground. His task from the GRU of the Russian Federation was to prepare terrorist attacks against the commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who, together with their units, were undergoing combat training at the local training center of the Defense Forces

- the statement reads.

Details

It is documented that the agent received a "carte blanche" from the supervisor to choose the method of liquidation of Ukrainian soldiers. Thus, according to one of the "scenarios", the traitor had to make an improvised explosive device (IED), and then secretly plant it in the headquarters or training building.

The agent was also developing an option to use his colleague "in the dark", who had to bring a disguised explosive to the training location of the commanders.

Another method of killing, which the "mole" considered, was a missile strike by the rashists on the coordinates of the current concentration of Ukrainian defenders at the training ground.

The military counterintelligence of the SBU exposed the enemy's intentions in advance, documented them and detained the traitor when he was preparing proposals for liquidation for his supervisor

- added the SBU.

It was also established during the investigation that the traitor had contacts with a supervisor from the FSB. On his instructions, the agent collected information about the number and specifics of the units that are training at the Yavoriv training ground.

During the searches, 3 phones with SIM cards were seized from the detainee, which he used to hide contacts with the occupiers.

Based on the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service informed him of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law). The attacker is in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

