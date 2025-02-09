ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Ukraine launches “Line of Drones” project to strengthen infantry with drones - Umerov

Ukraine launches “Line of Drones” project to strengthen infantry with drones - Umerov

The Ministry of Defense is launching the “Drone Line” project for five elite regiments and brigades. The project will create a strike zone of up to 15 km and provide constant air support for infantry.

Ukraine is launching a revolutionary project called the Drone Line. It will dramatically strengthen Ukrainian brigades and scale up the experience of effective destruction of the enemy. This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, UNN reports.

This is a new standard of warfare, where unmanned systems are becoming a key element of combat operations, helping our defenders to perform the most difficult tasks. We are focusing on the best UAV units. "The Drone Line will scale up the most effective unmanned systems in the Land Forces and the State Border Guard Service,

- the statement said.

Umerov noted that the first stage includes five elite regiments and brigades. In particular:

  • 20th separate regiment “K-2”;
    • 429th Regiment “Achilles”;
      • 427th regiment “RAROG”;
        • 414th brigade “Birds of Magyar”;
          • Phoenix Regiment (Revenge Brigade).

            According to the minister, infantry and UAVs will be combined into a single strike system, which will allow for a more efficient operation:

            • to form a killzone 10-15 km deep, where the enemy will not be able to move without losses;
              • provide infantry with constant air support and cover;
                • detecting and destroying targets before they get close to our positions.

                  He added that this will dramatically change the tactics of the battle, giving Ukrainian soldiers a decisive advantage.

                  I am grateful to the President of Ukraine for his initiative and to the entire defense industry, which is developing our unmanned technologies 24/7. We are scaling up our technological advantage. We are changing the course of the war. We are destroying the enemy,

                  - Umerov summarized.

                  Olga Rozgon

                  Olga Rozgon

