Ukrainian Defense Forces suffer losses in the Liman sector, situation is difficult - battalion commander

The situation in the Liman sector is tense and complicated. Ukrainian troops suffer losses in equipment and personnel. They are not significant.

This was reported by the commander of the 44th separate rifle battalion, Major Yaroslav Borysovets, during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

When asked about the situation in his battalion's area of responsibility in the Liman sector, Borysovets replied:

“The situation in the area of responsibility is tense and complicated. The shelling and assault actions are basically unabated. Unfortunately, we suffer losses in equipment and personnel. Fortunately, they are not significant.”

Borysovets noted that the Russians mostly operate in small infantry groups.

They accumulate there, for example, at a distance of 300 meters from our positions. Two by two, one by one, they approach, and then they start conducting artillery shelling, using FPV drones, drops, and after that, if they are sure that the position has suffered some damage, or that we have suffered some losses, these groups of six people start approaching our positions and trying to capture or destroy our infantry - Borysovets said.

He noted that assaults with vehicles, at least at this stage, are not so frequent because the Defense Forces detect them in advance and use drones or artillery to strike them.

The Russians have more than enough personnel. New people and new units appear every time, and unfortunately, they have no shortage of personnel, unlike us - Borysovets added.

The General Staff reported this morning that over the past day in the Liman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled 30 occupants' assaults in the areas of Druzhelyubivka, Hrekivka, Ploschanka, Nevske, Makiivka, Novosadove, Torske and in the Serebryansky forest.