Land Forces Command clarifies rules for mobilization of certain categories of Ukrainians

The Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine clarified "some issues" regarding the mobilization of citizens subject to military service in certain categories. No details were provided, but it was stated that the decision was made to reduce social tension. UNN reports this with reference to a statement by the Land Forces.

In order to take into account the needs and tasks of manning the units of the Defense Forces and in accordance with the current legislation, the Land Forces Command has clarified some issues regarding the conscription of certain categories of citizens liable for military service. These decisions, which were made, among other things, to reduce social tension, were formalized in accordance with the established procedure and communicated to the designated military units for official use - reads the statement of the Land Forces.

The statement also says that military command and control bodies are limited in commenting on issues related to the fulfillment of their tasks and information of an official nature.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that these measures are being taken "for a reason" and to prevent the enemy from having free access to manning units.

First of all, we would like to emphasize that every citizen aged 18 to 60 can voluntarily join the army to bring our Victory closer - the Army said in a statement .

Recall

On September 23 , MP Oleksiy Honcharenko reported that Ukraine had stopped mobilizing men aged 18 to 25who had previously had the status of "limitedly fit" for military service.

Earlier UNN reportedthat at one of the next plenary sessions, MPs plan to consider the law on amendments to some laws of Ukraine on military service during mobilization by persons under the age of 25 (reg. No. 11379-d). The law has already been adopted in the first reading.