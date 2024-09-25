Land Forces Command clarifies rules for mobilization of certain categories of Ukrainians

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 75079 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104471 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168549 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138695 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143607 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139225 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182856 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112097 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173335 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104761 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100849 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110550 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112681 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 53081 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 59706 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 168549 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182856 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173335 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200708 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189607 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142217 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142233 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146922 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138328 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155187 views
Actual
Land Forces Command clarifies rules for mobilization of certain categories of Ukrainians

Land Forces Command clarifies rules for mobilization of certain categories of Ukrainians

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15833 views

The Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has clarified some issues regarding the mobilization of certain categories of citizens. The decision was made to reduce social tension, but details are not disclosed for security reasons.

The Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine clarified "some issues" regarding the mobilization of citizens subject to military service in certain categories. No details were provided, but it was stated that the decision was made to reduce social tension. UNN reports this with reference to a statement by the Land Forces.

In order to take into account the needs and tasks of manning the units of the Defense Forces and in accordance with the current legislation, the Land Forces Command has clarified some issues regarding the conscription of certain categories of citizens liable for military service. These decisions, which were made, among other things, to reduce social tension, were formalized in accordance with the established procedure and communicated to the designated military units for official use

- reads the statement of the Land Forces.

The statement also says that military command and control bodies are limited in commenting on issues related to the fulfillment of their tasks and information of an official nature.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that these measures are being taken "for a reason" and to prevent the enemy from having free access to manning units. 

First of all, we would like to emphasize that every citizen aged 18 to 60 can voluntarily join the army to bring our Victory closer

- the Army said in a statement . 

Recall 

On September 23 , MP Oleksiy Honcharenko reported that Ukraine had stopped mobilizing men aged 18 to 25who had previously had the status of "limitedly fit" for military service. 

Earlier UNN reportedthat at one of the next plenary sessions, MPs plan to consider the law on amendments to some laws of Ukraine on military service during mobilization by persons under the age of 25 (reg. No. 11379-d). The law has already been adopted in the first reading. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising