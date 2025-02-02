Scientists find unexpected life forms at a depth of 4 km below the Earth

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 38607 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 73772 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 103830 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107084 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125432 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102696 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130944 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103617 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113345 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116938 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 98604 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 26826 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113866 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 32748 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108323 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 38607 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125432 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130944 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163575 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153583 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 6187 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 12470 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108323 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113866 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138919 views
Actual
Scientists find unexpected life forms at a depth of 4 km below the Earth

Scientists find unexpected life forms at a depth of 4 km below the Earth

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 61597 views

Researchers have discovered a variety of life forms at a depth of 4.375 km below the Earth's surface. The discovery may help in the search for life on Mars and other planets.

The results of the study can be a model  for determining whether there was life on Mars and other planets.

Transmits UNN with reference to Nature Geoscience.

The study, led by ecologists and bioinformatics specialists from the United States and Germany, found life forms at a depth of 491 meters below the ocean floor, as well as even deeper under the land: up to 4,375 meters deep.

Scientists analyzed samples from more than 50 locations around the world, collected above and below the Earth's surface, as well as places such as caves and deep-sea hydrothermal vents that form the surface threshold.

Surface samples were collected from soil, sediments, or water columns, while subsurface samples were extracted from wells, mines, aquifers, or fracking fluid.


The discovered diversity of life forms is unexpected.

- researchers say

In particular, experts point out that in some underground environments, the diversity of species can even exceed that of the surface.

Image

Although it used to be believed that the deeper you go beneath the Earth's surface, the less energy is available, and the fewer cells can survive.

Scientists especially determine the presence of microbes from the taxonomic category in the marine environment - this is the domain of archaea, which, according to the study, became even more genetically rich in depth.

 The bacterial diversity in the marine interior was unexpectedly high compared to terrestrial ecosystems.

The study evaluated microbial diversity among 478 archaea and 964 bacteria, as well as 147 metagenomes from various marine and terrestrial sites.

- the report says. 

Two separate ecosystems - surface and subsurface life

Scientists explain that life in these underground worlds takes place on a completely different time scale than on the Earth's surface. 

The selective pressure is very different on land and at sea. In the absence of sunlight, energy is sparse. It has to be harvested from surrounding materials and their chemical reactions: hydrogen, methane, sulfur, serpentinization, dead (or living) bodies of neighboring microbes, and even radioactivity.

Image

Scientists recognize that for certain environments, such as the sea surface, they had almost too much data, but for other environments, such as caves or soils, they had little or no data.

Currently, experts have a far-sighted conclusion:

If life can exist this far beneath the surface of our planet, it may be possible to find it further down. Understanding deep life on Earth could be a model for discovering whether life was on Mars and whether it survived

-  explains ecologist Emil Ruff of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in the United States.

Recall

  On the coast of California a dead belt fish, considered a mythical harbinger of natural disasters, was found. This is only the second case in three months and the 21st since 1901.  

Bubble fish and amphibian mouse: scientists discover 27 new species in the Amazon20.12.24, 15:39 • 98539 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
marsMars
californiaCalifornia
germanyGermany
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising