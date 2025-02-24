Period of spiritual development and self-discovery: horoscope for all signs of the Zodiac for February 24 - March 2

There will be significant astrological events this week. One of them is the parade of planets, which will last almost a month and a half. About what awaits us in the period from February 24 to March 2 especially for readers UNN told professional astrologer Xenia Basilenko.

During this period the planets are conjunct in the sign of Pisces, which offers great opportunities for spiritual development, self-discovery and creativity. Many may feel a strengthening of intuition, interest in mysticism, religion or esoteric knowledge - Basilenko stated.

However, as the astrologer noted, the sign of Pisces is also associated with secrets, hidden processes and behind-the-scenes games. This means that important negotiations, political and economic decisions will be made not in public, but behind the scenes.

New Moon in Pisces: intuition and hidden processes

Another key event of the week is the new moon on February 28 at 02.44 Kiev time in the sign of Pisces. As Basilenko pointed out, this will increase the influence of the parade of planets and activate themes related to deep transformations, mysteries and spiritual quests.

The New Moon will make a harmonious aspect to Mars, which can favor peace negotiations and peace initiatives. However, a hard aspect to Jupiter warns that major political leaders will be stubborn, making it difficult to reach agreements - told Basilenko.

Mars reversal: caution and finalizing matters

Also, as the astrologer noted, this week Mars' reversal will play an important role. It will come out of retrograde motion, but it will be almost stationary, which can lead to aggravation of conflicts and increased aggressiveness.

During this period you should be especially attentive to your safety, avoid conflict situations and keep an eye on the situation on the roads, as the probability of accidents and injuries increases. This is also the time to finish unfinished business - it is especially important to do it before February 28, by the time of the new moon - Basilenko believes.

Venus retrograde: impact on love and finances

Beginning February 27, Venus will stop to go into retrograde motion, which will last until April 15. This event will affect relationships, love, finances, and aesthetics.

What's important to remember during Venus retrograde:

You should not make large financial investments, buy expensive things, cars or real estate.

Be careful in relationships - this is a difficult time for romance, misunderstandings and a return to old partners are possible.

Aesthetic surgeries are not recommended - results can be unpredictable.

Unfavorable period for weddings and engagements - unions made at this time may face difficulties in the future.

Preparing for March eclipses

It is this week that triggers important processes that will lead us to the period of eclipses in March. The next new moon will coincide with a solar eclipse, which means that the most important events of the year, capable of changing our lives, begin to unfold now. Be attentive to the signs of fate, trust your intuition and do not rush into important decisions - told the astrologer.

Aries

This week is ideal for getting in touch with your inner world. Expect surprises, periods of calm, and opportunities to dig deeper into yourself. Your inner processes will have maximum impact on you, so listen to your emotions. Be careful in the love sphere - confusion and misunderstandings are possible.

Taurus

The week is important for completing significant processes. Use the New Moon to record plans, analyze ideas and launch new projects. However, be careful with finances - don't rush into investments and large expenditures.

Gemini

The theme of ambition comes to the forefront again. It is important to avoid excessive claims to yourself and others. Pay attention to your real desires - they can lead you to success. During this period there may be interesting proposals that are worth considering. New Moon will help you to formulate and prescribe the most ambitious goals.

Cancer

You will be full of strength and energy, and the support of your surroundings will be especially tangible for you. Your personal authority is growing, which opens up new opportunities. This is an excellent time to strengthen international ties and even travel abroad.

Leo

The week may be stressful, but it will bring important results. Small risks are possible, but they will be justified if you act thoughtfully. In work it is important to be attentive and serious. In love, you should avoid behind-the-scenes games - honesty will be your best ally.

Virgo

Your success this week depends largely on the quality of communication with others. Avoid conflicts, be diplomatic and flexible. It is your partners and your immediate environment that will play a key role. Favorable time for signing important documents and solving legal issues.

Libra

The week will be active and intense in terms of work. Interesting offers are possible, which will open new perspectives for you. Use the New Moon to plan ambitious goals. Don't forget to pay attention to your health - it is especially important to keep physically active.

Scorpio

The week will bring a lot of impressions. It is important to find a balance between work and rest - quality relaxation will help you regain your strength. In the love sphere, unexpected turns are possible: the return of former partners or situations that require clarity. Be careful with your feelings.

Sagittarius

The main thing now is to pay attention to loved ones and family matters. There may be more household chores than usual. This is an important period for home and real estate matters, but don't rush with purchases and sales - it's better to postpone them to a later date.

Capricorn

This week is full of information, important meetings and signing documents. Deals are possible, but it's better to hold off on big purchases. Show financial caution. The New Moon will help you to clearly spell out plans and ideas that will bring significant results in the future.

Aquarius

Financial sphere comes to the forefront. In the first half of the week, good money receipts are possible. In the second half of the week, during the new moon, focus on planning new sources of income. This is a good time to expand your business or find new resources.

Fish

You are at a unique time in your life when you can dramatically change your destiny. The New Moon in your sign is a powerful time to make wishes and work on yourself. Use this moment for clear planning, introspection, and identifying key personal goals.