Parade of Six Planets on January 21: Where and How to Observe

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 108242 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 106009 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 114007 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 116311 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 140451 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 105476 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 141798 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103949 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113568 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117053 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 98977 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 122900 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 75883 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 91289 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 71947 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 108242 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 140451 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 141798 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 172330 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 161886 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 71947 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 91289 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 122900 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 124791 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 142751 views
Actual
Parade of Six Planets on January 21: Where and How to Observe

Parade of Six Planets on January 21: Where and How to Observe

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36989 views

On January 21, 2025, Mars, Jupiter, Uranus, Neptune, Venus, and Saturn will align in a straight line in the night sky. This will be the prelude to an even rarer parade of seven planets, which will occur on February 28.

The sky on January 21, 2025 will offer a rare astronomical event - six planets of the Solar System will align in one large line. Mars, Jupiter, Uranus, Neptune, Venus and Saturn will appear simultaneously in the night sky.

This is reported by ScienceAlert, reports UNN.

Mercury will not join the parade this time, but this does not diminish the uniqueness of the event.

This celestial line will be a kind of "prologue" to an even rarer celestial event that will take place on February 28 - the parade of seven planets. However, January 21 is also a great opportunity for astronomy enthusiasts and casual observers to enjoy this unique spectacle.

Image

The planets will form a celestial row because they orbit the Sun within the same plane, called the ecliptic. But their orbits are not absolutely equal.

Such phenomena occur quite rarely, and their scale depends on the number of planets that are simultaneously on one side of the Sun.

It will be interesting to observe the alignment of six planets, but not all of them are equally bright. Venus and Jupiter, for example, can be seen with the naked eye, while Uranus and Neptune require binoculars or a telescope for better viewing.

Visibility will also depend on the geographical location of the observer, the time of sunrise and sunset of each planet, as well as the weather. Immediately after sunset, Venus, Jupiter and Saturn will become the most noticeable. Uranus and Neptune require additional efforts to observe due to their distance and faint glow.

To not miss this phenomenon, you can use modern tools for orientation in the sky.

For example, web services like Time and Date or Stellarium help determine the exact time when the planets will appear on the horizon. For smartphone users, there are apps like Sky Tonight, which use GPS to show the location of celestial objects in real time.

Such alignments of planets do not occur often.

The main thing is to find a dark place away from city lights, take optical equipment with you and hope for a clear sky, as it is the most important condition for successful observation.

Image

Let's add

Planet alignment is a phenomenon where several planets of the Solar System appear to be arranged in a single imaginary line in the sky. In reality, they are not arranged in a straight line in space, but from the point of view of an observer on Earth, it seems as if they are lined up in a certain order. This happens because all the planets orbit the Sun on the same plane, called the ecliptic. Due to the fact that their orbits are at a similar level, we see them as a "chain" of bright points in the sky.

The number of planets that align simultaneously can vary. For example, the alignment of three or four planets occurs more often, while phenomena with five, six or even seven planets are much rarer. Planets like Venus or Jupiter can be seen with the naked eye, while Uranus or Neptune require a telescope due to their faint glow.

Such a phenomenon looks beautiful and captivates with its scale. It becomes possible due to the harmonious movement of the planets in the Solar System, and although it is an optical effect, it remains unique and spectacular to observe from Earth.

Let's remind

On February 28, 2025, a rare parade of seven planets will take place, which will not be repeated until 2492.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyTechnologies
earthEarth
marsMars

Contact us about advertising