Russia wants to cooperate with Musk to fly to Mars - Reuters

Putin's representative said that Russia is interested in cooperating with Elon Musk in space research, in particular, regarding the preparation of a mission to Mars. Moscow seeks to strengthen "Roscosmos".
Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Kirill Dmitriev, stated that Moscow wants to establish cooperation with Elon Musk in the field of space exploration, in particular in preparing a mission to Mars.
According to the media, Dmitriev said that Russia would like to cooperate with SpaceX CEO Musk to strengthen and develop the Russian space agency "Roscosmos" and the state atomic corporation "Rosatom".
I think that in the near future, there will definitely be a discussion with Musk (about flights to Mars)
Dmitriev said that he is in contact with Roscosmos, Russian business and the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia.
Earlier in 2022, Russia announced that it would begin work on its own mission to Mars after the European Space Agency (ESA) suspended a joint project due to Putin's decision to send tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine.
