Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 137871 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122180 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130252 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 130956 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165583 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109744 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159742 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104319 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113899 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

First ever wooden satellite launched into space: photo details

First ever wooden satellite launched into space: photo details

Kyoto University

 • 28112 views

Japan's LignoSat satellite, made of magnolia, has begun operations in Earth orbit. The device will test the behavior of wood in space for 6 months for future projects on the Moon and Mars.

Japan's LignoSat, the first ever wooden satellite, has been launched into Earth orbit. Astronauts launched it last December from the International Space Station (ISS). This is reported by UNN with reference to NASA and CNN.

Details

LignoSat satellite was developed by scientists from Kyoto University and the construction company Sumitomo Forestry. It was named after the Latin word lignum, which means "wood".

It is noted that the satellite is made of magnolia vastifolia, which grows in Japan.

Image

The LignoSat is a cube with an edge length of only 10 centimeters, constructed using a nail and glue-free technology. 

Image

LignoSat is intended to demonstrate the space potential of renewable material for the study of life in space.

The sensors on board LignoSat will record possible deformations of the material, its level of resistance to radiation, and the effect of the Earth's magnetic field on the spacecraft's internal electronics.

A previous experiment aboard the station exposed three types of wood to the space environment to help researchers determine the best option for LignoSat

- NASA said in a statement.

The satellite will be delivered to the International Space Station as part of the SpaceX mission. Then it will be launched into orbit at an altitude of about 400 kilometers above the Earth

LignoSat is the first step towards the realization of a 50-year plan to plant trees and build wooden houses on the Moon and Mars, which was developed by Japanese scientists. It is necessary to prove that wood is suitable for staying in space.

In the early 1900s, airplanes were made of wood. A wooden satellite should be quite suitable too

- says Kyoto University professor Koji Murata.

According to him, wood in space will be more durable than on Earth, because there is no water or oxygen to rot or catch fire.

Image

The scientist also claims that a wooden satellite minimizes the impact on the environment. Decommissioned metal satellites create aluminum oxide particles when they enter the atmosphere. While wooden ones should carry less pollution.

LignoSat will be in orbit for six months. The electronic components on board will measure how wood withstands the extreme conditions of space. There, temperatures fluctuate from -100 to 100℃ every 45 minutes as the satellite moves from darkness to sunlight.

Recall

The BepiColombo mission has captured a series of new images of Mercury during its sixth flyby of the planet. The spacecraft, launched in 2018, is scheduled to land on Mercury in 2026 for detailed research.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

