Mars approaches Earth before a unique parade of planets in February 2025

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 127591 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115212 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113160 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 34189 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Mars approaches Earth before a unique parade of planets in February 2025

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34056 views

Mars will reach its maximum brightness and closest point to Earth on January 16. On February 28, 2025, a rare parade of seven planets will take place, which will be repeated only in 2492.

The historic parade of planets is just over a month away, but right now, the 7th largest planet in the Solar System, Mars, is in the spotlight. The “Red Planet” is at its maximum brightness, closest to the Earth and in conjunction with the Moon.

Reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian and DW.

Details

Mars, known as the “Red Planet,” is at perihelion (the closest point in a celestial body's orbit or the closest a celestial object comes to Earth - ed.), at a distance of 96,560,640 km from our planet, providing maximum light. Due to the significant ellipticity of Mars' orbit, this distance varies by tens of millions of kilometers from one close approach to the next. This year's perigee is not very spectacular from an astronomical point of view, but it will still allow observers to enjoy its views.

On January 16, Mars reaches “opposition”. In this configuration, the planet is located directly opposite the Sun in the sky as viewed from Earth. Turning to face the Sun, Mars reflects the maximum amount of light, which means that the planet will be the brightest.

Parade of planets in February

In addition to observing Mars, astronomy enthusiasts will have another exciting event - on February 28, 2025, a unique planetary parade will take place that will not be repeated until 2492. 

Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune will all appear in the sky at the same time. They will do so in an orderly fashion, forming a kind of line - a phenomenon known as planetary alignment.

Image

In both cases, a telescope will have to be used to identify all celestial bodies.

For reference

What is planetary alignment?

“Planetary alignment” is not strictly speaking an astronomical phenomenon, but rather a visual effect. The planets actually appear this way only when observed from Earth.

The explanation for this effect is that the planets orbit the Sun, following a trajectory marked by the star's gravity. This imaginary line is known as the “ecliptic.” 

“We sometimes observe planets approaching each other in the sky because we see them along a line as they move along a space track,” NASA's explanation reads. 

Image

“Some of the planets have slightly tilted orbits above or below this line, but they are all more or less even, like grooves on a disk, due to the way stars like our Sun form,” LiveScience adds.

Recall

SpaceX plans to launch five spacecraft to Mars within two years.

The BepiColombo mission has taken a series of new images of Mercury during its sixth flyby of the planet. The spacecraft, launched in 2018, is scheduled to land on Mercury in 2026 for a detailed study.

The red planet is not a desert world: a huge reservoir of groundwater has been discovered on Mars, and there is other evidence14.08.24, 20:21 • 108176 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
earthEarth
spacexSpaceX
marsMars
nasaNASA

