Beginning of the period of radical changes: horoscope for all signs of the Zodiac for January 20 - 26

The coming week is suitable for solving important issues, it can also bring significant changes in our lives. About what the stars have prepared for us in the period from January 20 to 26 - especially for readers UNN told professional astrologer Xenia Basilenko.

This week will be energetically very strong and powerful. We will hear many colorful scandals and categorical information related to the most influential political leaders - told the astrologer.

The strongest aspect of the week, according to Ksenia Basilenko, will be at its beginning - from January 20 to 22.

"The Sun, entering Aquarius, will conjunct Pluto. This powerful conjunction will bring resonant events, especially concerning the leaders of various countries. We may hear categorical decisions and important statements. For all of us, this aspect symbolizes profound transformation, power, and the possibility of dramatic change. It can awaken revolutionary sentiments, but it can also open up intuition, help us discover hidden talents and get rid of unnecessary things so that we can move into the future with ease. However, in order to use this energy for good, it is important to maintain inner strength and poise," says the astrologer.

According to her, the current week is suitable for solving important issues. "The only thing that can complicate the situation is the opposition of retrograde Mars to the Sun and Pluto. Mars is still aggressive, so it is important to avoid a state of irritation during this period. These aspects can provoke difficult situations related to military actions, revolutionary moods and even natural disasters," the astrologer said.

According to Ksenia Basilenko, January 21 and 22 will be a particularly tense period, when the Moon will join the opposition, squaring the Sun and Pluto. This will increase accidents, aggression and overall danger level. Be cautious and vigilant during these days.

However, this week there will also be a harmonious configuration between Mars retrograde, Neptune and Uranus. It can support us, helping us to get rid of fears and obsessions, as well as inspire us to be creative and original. It is a good aspect for all creative people and those who work with new technologies. Thanks to this configuration many aggressive moments of the week can be softened - the astrologer assures me.

From January 24 through the end of the week, Mars retrograde will create an opposition to Mercury, she said. This will energize communications, but can make them tense. Major scandals and the surfacing of large amounts of information are possible. This aspect also intensifies accidents and aerial threats, but at the same time sharpens the mind and helps you react quickly to events. Ksenia Basilenko advises to avoid conflicts.

"The weekend promises to be more harmonious thanks to a number of pleasant aspects of the Moon. This is a time suitable for rest and recuperation.

To summarize, we can say that the week will be full of powerful aspects that can significantly affect our lives - both for better and for worse. Everything will depend on our attitude. Advice for the week: be strong, attentive, show kindness and care to those around you. Do not be afraid to boldly realize your plans," says the astrologer.

ARIES

This week will be very powerful for you. You will be able to realize everything you have planned. You will find like-minded people who will support you. Now you have a chance to make real friends, but if you are aggressive you may lose old ones, so be careful in communication. Financially, the week promises to be successful - it is possible to receive unexpected profits. However, the beginning of the week will be emotional, it is important to avoid quarrels with business partners and preserve personal relationships.

TAURUS

The week will be very strong for you. Realize your most ambitious plans. You may meet influential people, especially among management, who will help you reach new heights. If you are looking for a job, you may be lucky now. You will be full of energy during the week, but be careful what you say - categorical and stubbornness can play against you. Also be careful on the roads.

GEMINI

This week you will be full of energy and enthusiasm. Interesting ideas will come to you, and your authority will grow. There will be great opportunities for communicating with foreigners, building a business, traveling abroad, emigrating or returning home. Legal issues, especially those related to foreign countries, will be solved successfully. However, be careful in finances - do not make rash decisions when investing or spending money.

CANCER

This week will bring you great opportunities and activity, but aggression and irritability can hurt you. Be careful on the roads, especially at the beginning of the week. Don't rush into investments, big purchases or investments. However, the week will give you a chance to solve difficult tasks that have not progressed for a long time.

LEO

Now it is important to harmoniously build relationships with your surroundings. In business you will be able to attract strong partners, and the week may bring a successful marriage. At work, you will feel tension and conflicts are possible. The main thing is to be diplomatic, intelligent and avoid sharp corners in order to succeed.

VIRGO

The week is favorable for starting big projects and realizing your professional qualities. You can start something new or successfully change jobs. If you are a manager, this is a time for reorganization. Support from management or your own career growth is possible. Avoid conflicts and approach everything logically.

LIBRA

The week will bring good luck in love - you may meet your other half or make a proposal. For creative Libra, this is a time of success and recognition. However, be careful in your relationships with management and loved ones. Show kindness, generosity and enthusiasm - it will bring success in all spheres.

SCORPIO

The week is favorable for matters related to family and relatives, buying real estate, starting a family and love relationships. Take care of household chores that have accumulated recently. However, the week will be emotional, so it is important to control your emotions, especially in the middle of the week.

SAGITTARIANS

The week will bring activity and many meetings that can change the course of your life. This is a good time for bloggers, speakers and those who work with large amounts of information. Avoid conflicts and be careful with your finances - this is not the time to take risks.

CAPRICORN

The week will offer you great financial opportunities and prospects for business expansion. You may find investors. However, the week will be difficult for making serious decisions - your mental state may be contradictory. Relying on logic rather than emotions is essential.

AQUARIUS

The week will bring significant changes in personal character. Believing in yourself and accepting your qualities will open up new opportunities for you. Take care of your image, plans and dreams. The conjunction of the Sun and Pluto will especially affect those born at the beginning of Aquarius. Children born on these days will be endowed with great power and influence in the future.

PISCES

The week is good for working on yourself and your inner world. Now you can realize what you want, get rid of fears and worries, and gain inner strength. In love, passionate but tense situations are possible. Everything will depend on your desire for harmony and the establishment of relationships.