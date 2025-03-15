Elon Musk plans to send Starship to Mars in 2026
SpaceX plans to launch Starship to Mars in 2026 using Super Heavy. Optimus will help with technical tasks. The first landing of people is possible in 2029-2031.
Musk announced the launch of Starship to Mars in 2026. This was reported by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, reports UNN.
According to him, the mission will start on board the Super Heavy reusable launch vehicle, and the Starship spacecraft itself will land on the Red Planet in preparation for future manned expeditions. A key role in the mission will be played by the Optimus artificial intelligence robot, which will help in the performance of technical tasks after landing.
Starship is heading to Mars at the end of next year aboard Optimus
If the test landings are successful, SpaceX may begin landing people as early as 2029. At the same time, Musk called 2031 a more likely date.
