Elon Musk helped Trump choose a brand new Tesla
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump bought a red Model S sedan to support Musk. The US President expressed hope that his purchase would give Tesla a boost.
US President Donald Trump has purchased a new Tesla to demonstrate his support for Elon Musk's electric car company. It is currently suffering losses due to the billionaire's work to promote the White House chief's political plan and reduce the federal government, UNN writes with reference to AP.
Details
Musk himself helped Trump choose a car on the way to the White House. The US President's choice fell on a shiny red Model S sedan.
Wow. That's beautiful
Musk sat on the passenger side and joked that he "gave the Secret Service a heart attack" when they talked about how to start a car that can reach 95 kilometers per hour in seconds.
Trump told reporters that he would write a check for the car, which sells for about $80,000, and leave it at the White House for his staff to drive. The President also expressed hope that his purchase would give Tesla a boost
The authors point out that US presidents almost never drive for security reasons.
Recall
Donald Trump announced his intention to buy a new Tesla as a sign of support for Elon Musk. The US President accused "radical leftists" of trying to boycott the company and its founder.
