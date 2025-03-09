Despite disagreement with US policy regarding Kyiv: Musk promised never to disconnect Starlink for Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Elon Musk stated that he will never disconnect Starlink terminals for Ukraine, despite disagreement with the White House's policy. According to him, without Starlink, Ukrainian networks would have been destroyed due to Russian jamming of communications.
The head of the U.S. government efficiency department, billionaire Elon Musk, promised never to turn off Starlink systems for Ukraine. This is stated in his post on social network X, reports UNN.
Details
At the same time, he noted that he disagrees with the current White House policy regarding Kyiv.
To be perfectly clear, regardless of how much I disagree with the policy regarding Ukraine, Starlink will never turn off its terminals
He claims that without Starlink, Ukrainian networks would have collapsed, as "the Russians can jam all other communications."
"We would never do that and would not use it as a bargaining chip," Musk concluded.
Reminder
American billionaire Elon Musk stated that the entire Ukrainian front will collapse if Starlink systems are turned off. According to him, they are the backbone without which the Ukrainian army cannot do without.
