The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Musk regarding the disconnection of Starlink for the Armed Forces of Ukraine: “we will be forced to look for other providers”
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sikorski, responded to Musk's statement about a possible disconnection of Starlink in Ukraine. The minister reminded that Poland pays $50 million annually for the services and is ready to look for other providers.
Poland's Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski responded to billionaire Elon Musk, who said that the entire Ukrainian front would collapse if the Starlink systems were turned off, emphasizing that Starlinks for Ukraine are funded by the Polish Ministry of Digitalization, and if SpaceX proves to be an unreliable supplier, Poland will seek new partners.
Sikorski wrote this on social media X, reports UNN.
Details
Starlinks for Ukraine are funded by the Polish Ministry of Digitalization at a cost of about 50 million dollars a year. If SpaceX proves to be an unreliable supplier, we will be forced to look for other suppliers
Supplement
Sikorski responded to Elon Musk's message, who stated on social media X that the entire Ukrainian front would collapse if the Starlink systems were turned off.
I literally challenged Putin to a physical duel face-to-face over Ukraine, and my Starlink system is the backbone of the Ukrainian army. Their entire front line will fall if I turn it off. I am sickened by many years of slaughter in a deadlock in which Ukraine is inevitably losing
Reminder
