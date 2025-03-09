Elon Musk: The entire Ukrainian front will collapse if I turn off my Starlink systems
Elon Musk stated that his Starlink system is the backbone of the Ukrainian army, without which the front will not hold. French Eutelsat is ready to replace Starlink terminals in Ukraine with the support of the EU.
The entire Ukrainian front will collapse if the Starlink systems are turned off. This was stated by entrepreneur, billionaire Elon Musk, making a corresponding post on his X account (Twitter), reports UNN.
On Sunday, March 9, the head of the U.S. government's efficiency department, billionaire Elon Musk, published a post on his page in the social network X, in which he called the Starlink systems the backbone without which the Ukrainian army cannot do.
I literally challenged Putin to a physical duel face-to-face over Ukraine, and my Starlink system is the backbone of the Ukrainian army. Their entire front line will fall if I turn it off. I am sickened by many years of slaughter in a deadlock, in which Ukraine is inevitably losing.
"Everyone who truly cares, truly thinks, and truly understands wants the meat grinder to stop. PEACE NOW!!", - he added.
The French operator Eutelsat is ready to replace Starlink terminals in Ukraine and is negotiating with the EU. The company will need several months to provide 40,000 terminals, provided there is financial support.
