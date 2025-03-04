Musk offered Zelensky "amnesty" in exchange for peace with the Russian Federation
Kyiv • UNN
Elon Musk stated that Zelensky should be offered amnesty in a neutral country for a peaceful transition to democracy. Previously, Musk accused the President of Ukraine of seeking "eternal war" and a "corruption meat grinder."
A close associate of U.S. President Donald Trump, entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk has decided to offer President Volodymyr Zelensky a pardon in exchange for peace and democracy. This was reported by UNN citing Elon Musk's account on social media platform X (Twitter).
The truth. No matter how unpleasant it may be, Zelensky should be offered some amnesty in a neutral country in exchange for a peaceful transition to democracy in Ukraine.
Recall that Elon Musk stated that Zelensky seeks an "eternal war" and a "corruption meat grinder." Musk claims that the Ukrainian president chose bloodshed over peace with Moscow.
