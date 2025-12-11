Armored blankets for the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the Ministry of Defense announced the characteristics of the new protection

$42.280.10
49.220.12
ukenru
11:59 AM • 3340 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
11:58 AM • 3860 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
11:00 AM • 7656 views
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
10:29 AM • 11404 views
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Exclusive
08:43 AM • 25938 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
07:59 AM • 19711 views
Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
Exclusive
07:38 AM • 20751 views
Ukrainians are abandoning rich pastries and wheat bread: the market is reorienting towards simpler recipes
December 10, 09:59 PM • 28409 views
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
December 10, 06:59 PM • 42419 views
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
Exclusive
December 10, 05:30 PM • 36844 views
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.2m/s
90%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
UN General Assembly adopts resolution on Chornobyl disaster: Russia and US vote againstDecember 11, 02:57 AM • 32762 views
CPD: German counterintelligence records a record level of Russian espionage and sabotageDecember 11, 03:31 AM • 14522 views
A large chemical plant attacked in Russia's Veliky Novgorod: what is knownVideoDecember 11, 04:03 AM • 28684 views
Drones attacked a thermal power plant in the Smolensk region, which supplies the Russian defense industry - CPD10:02 AM • 7484 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhoto11:11 AM • 12590 views
Publications
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhoto11:11 AM • 12819 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
08:43 AM • 25980 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 40240 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 41516 views
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarificationDecember 10, 01:56 PM • 48437 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Village
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoon11:09 AM • 5350 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 22149 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 27930 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 24066 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 32343 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Film
Heating

Armored blankets for the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the Ministry of Defense announced the characteristics of the new protection

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

Armored blankets provide ballistic protection against fragments, have a fragment resistance class of F5, and retain their properties at extreme temperatures.

Armored blankets for the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the Ministry of Defense announced the characteristics of the new protection
Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive new additional protection - ballistic blankets that provide ballistic protection against fragments. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

Recently, the State Logistics Operator (DOT) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine for the first time in history announced the procurement of ballistic blankets. They can be adapted to various tactical conditions and task execution methods.

The core consists of a soft ballistic package made of multi-layered elastic material, placed in a waterproof protective cover.

The soft ballistic package of the item provides an F5 class of fragmentation resistance according to the Vproof confirmation criterion at a level of 550 m/s with a 95% confidence level and a 0.2 probability of error.

The product retains its protective properties under humidity conditions from 40% to 70%, at temperatures from -40 °C to +70 °C for at least six hours. Each ballistic blanket will be marked with a QR code with access to a text instruction for use.

Ballistic blankets will be supplied in the following configuration:

  • cover;
    • soft ballistic package;
      • individual carrying bag;
        • passport;
          • spare parts for minor repairs.

            These ballistic blankets have the following characteristics:

            • Length - within 1600 mm to 1750 mm;
              • Width - within 700 mm to 800 mm;
                • Area of the soft ballistic package - not less than 126.5 dm2;
                  • Weight - not more than 11 kg.

                    Thanks to special shoulder straps and the ability to fold into 3–4 layers, the product is easy to carry and deploy in the desired configuration.

                    Recall

                    The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine updated the Reserve+ application and now the owner's photo will be automatically displayed in the electronic document (Reserve ID). However, the photo will only be displayed for owners of biometric passports.

                    At the same time, a Reserve ID without a photo has the same legal force as a document with a photograph.

                    Yevhen Ustimenko

                    War in UkraineTechnologies
                    Technology
                    Mobilization
                    Martial law
                    War in Ukraine
                    TCC and SP
                    Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
                    Ukraine