Armored blankets for the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the Ministry of Defense announced the characteristics of the new protection

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive new additional protection - ballistic blankets that provide ballistic protection against fragments. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

Recently, the State Logistics Operator (DOT) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine for the first time in history announced the procurement of ballistic blankets. They can be adapted to various tactical conditions and task execution methods.

The core consists of a soft ballistic package made of multi-layered elastic material, placed in a waterproof protective cover.

The soft ballistic package of the item provides an F5 class of fragmentation resistance according to the Vproof confirmation criterion at a level of 550 m/s with a 95% confidence level and a 0.2 probability of error.

The product retains its protective properties under humidity conditions from 40% to 70%, at temperatures from -40 °C to +70 °C for at least six hours. Each ballistic blanket will be marked with a QR code with access to a text instruction for use.

Ballistic blankets will be supplied in the following configuration:

cover;

soft ballistic package;

individual carrying bag;

passport;

spare parts for minor repairs.

These ballistic blankets have the following characteristics:

Length - within 1600 mm to 1750 mm;

Width - within 700 mm to 800 mm;

Area of the soft ballistic package - not less than 126.5 dm2;

Weight - not more than 11 kg.

Thanks to special shoulder straps and the ability to fold into 3–4 layers, the product is easy to carry and deploy in the desired configuration.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine updated the Reserve+ application and now the owner's photo will be automatically displayed in the electronic document (Reserve ID). However, the photo will only be displayed for owners of biometric passports.

At the same time, a Reserve ID without a photo has the same legal force as a document with a photograph.