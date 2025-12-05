NEURC approved a two-stage increase in electricity transmission tariffs for 2026

The National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities (NKREKP) has adopted a number of decisions, including those concerning electricity transmission for the next year, which will be implemented in two stages. This is stated on the NKREKP website, UNN reports.

The National Commission for State Regulation in the Spheres of Energy and Public Utilities informs that on December 5, 2025, a meeting of the Commission was held in the form of an open hearing, at which the following decisions were adopted: to adopt the NKREKP resolution "On establishing the tariff for electricity transmission services of NEC "Ukrenergo" for 2026"; to adopt the NKREKP resolution "On establishing the tariff for dispatching (operational and technological) control services of NEC "Ukrenergo" for 2026"; to adopt the NKREKP resolutions "On establishing tariffs for electricity distribution services for 2026 (with the application of stimulating regulation) - the statement says.

Earlier, UNN reported that the National Commission for State Regulation in the Spheres of Energy and Public Utilities plans to consider the issue of increasing the tariff of NEC "Ukrenergo" for electricity transmission.

According to the draft resolution of the NKREKP:

the tariff for electricity transmission services for system users (except for "green" electrometallurgy enterprises) for 2026 is proposed at the level of UAH 786.74/MWh (excluding VAT) (an increase of UAH 100.51/MWh compared to the current tariff, or 14.6%), including the tariff component for fulfilling special obligations to ensure an increase in the share of electricity production from alternative energy sources – UAH 358.11/MWh;

for "green" electrometallurgy enterprises - at the level of UAH 428.63/MWh (excluding VAT) (an increase of UAH 69.08/MWh compared to the current tariff, or 19.2%).

It is also planned to consider the draft resolution of the NKREKP on establishing a tariff for dispatching services for NEC "Ukrenergo", according to which the tariff for 2026 is proposed at the level of UAH 110.15/MWh (excluding value added tax).

The government adopted a decision aimed at curbing the increase in the electricity transmission tariff — a significant component of the cost of electricity for all consumers.