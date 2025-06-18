The US Embassy in Jerusalem ceases operations due to Iranian bombing

The Embassy of the United States of America (USA) in Jerusalem will be closed until at least June 20 due to the security situation caused by Iranian shelling. This is stated in a statement by the American diplomatic mission in Israel, reports UNN.

Due to the security situation and in accordance with the instructions of the Israeli Home Front Command, the US Embassy in Jerusalem will be closed from tomorrow (Wednesday, June 18) to Friday (June 20). This applies to the consular sections in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. - reports the US Embassy in Jerusalem.

The diplomatic mission noted that they currently have no information about the need to assist Americans in leaving Israel.

"The State Department is always planning for contingencies to help individuals depart crisis zones. We will notify U.S. citizens if additional information becomes available regarding departure options," the embassy added.

Recall

On the night of Friday, June 13, the Israeli Air Force struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country.

Donald Trump stated his support for Israel after the strikes on Iran. According to Netanyahu, the attack was "very successful," although Iran reported minor damage.

According to Netanyahu, Israel is ready to cease hostilities if Iran meets U.S. demands regarding the nuclear program.

Iran tried to kill Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with a missile strike. US President Donald Trump is also allegedly in Tehran's sights. Netanyahu announced this on Sunday, June 15.

According to Axios, Trump is actively considering the possibility of strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. Netanyahu is convinced that Trump may order the start of hostilities in the near future.

Israeli officials suggest that the United States may join the strikes on Iran. Trump convened the National Security Council to discuss scenarios.