In Jerusalem, terrorists opened fire on bus passengers: 15 wounded, 5 in critical condition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

In Jerusalem, a shooting occurred targeting bus passengers, resulting in 15 people being wounded, five of them in critical condition. Two terrorists were neutralized.

In Jerusalem, terrorists opened fire on bus passengers: 15 wounded, 5 in critical condition

At least 15 injured in Jerusalem shooting. Israeli law enforcement agencies stated that two terrorists have already been "neutralized." This was reported by The Times of Israel and Reuters, citing Israeli official services, according to UNN.

Details

Another incident of violence in the ancient Middle Eastern city of Jerusalem. Israeli emergency services report that 15 people were injured in a shooting targeting bus passengers.

According to The Times of Israel, the suspects entered the bus and opened fire on passengers.

Five of the injured are reportedly in critical condition

- the report says.

It is also indicated that "two terrorists have been neutralized."

Recall

Among the terror incidents in Israel, it is worth mentioning the incident in southern Tel Aviv - a shooting occurred in 2024, injuring 10 people. The police considered this case a terrorist attack.

In February 2025, in the city of Bat Yam near Tel Aviv, three buses exploded, and explosive devices were found in two others. The police are considering the version of a planned attack; there is currently no information about casualties.

A shooting occurred near the Old City in Jerusalem. At least two people were injured.

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Israel
Reuters
Jerusalem
Tel Aviv