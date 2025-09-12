$41.310.10
UNN Lite
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

Orthodox Christians celebrate the Exaltation of the Venerable and Life-Giving Cross of the Lord on September 14. On this day, one should not engage in heavy physical labor, quarrel, or wish evil.

Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day

Every year, Orthodox Christians in Ukraine celebrate the Exaltation of the Honest and Life-Giving Cross of the Lord, which falls in September. On this day, Christians celebrate the finding of the Cross on which Jesus Christ was crucified. UNN tells about the history of the holiday, its main traditions and prohibitions.

History of the Exaltation of the Honest Cross holiday

The solemnity is dedicated to the day when the Cross of the Lord was found and erected in the city of Jerusalem. The relic was found by Helena, the mother of the Roman emperor Constantine.

The woman personally organized excavations on Mount Golgotha, where the Cross on which the Savior was crucified stood. Three crosses were found under the ruins. The miracle was that one of them healed a sick woman. This is how it was established which of them was the Cross of the Lord.

The empress decided to divide the Cross into two parts. One of them she sent to Constantinople, which at that time was the capital of the Roman Empire. The other part remained in Jerusalem. Today, fragments of the relic are stored in various churches in Europe, but most of them are lost.

In Sumy, a Russian drone hit the cathedral - the city's symbol11.09.25, 10:51 • 3158 views

When the Exaltation of the Cross of the Lord is celebrated

The Exaltation of the Cross of the Lord was previously celebrated on September 27 according to the old calendar, but after the transition to the new calendar, the date shifted to September 14. This year, this day falls on a Sunday. In this regard, this important day should be spent with loved ones.

What can be done on Exaltation: permitted deeds and traditions

This holiday symbolizes the victory of life over death, light over darkness. The Cross is not just an instrument of execution. It is the main symbol of the Christian faith, a sign of humanity's salvation. For Christians, the Cross is a victory over sin and death. It has become a sign of faith, a protection for the faithful.

On this day, Orthodox Christians attend divine services. The Cross is solemnly brought out of the altar and placed in the middle of the church, adorned with greenery and flowers as a symbol of eternal life. Veneration of the relic continues until September 21. Believers approach the cross, kiss it, and bow their heads, asking for peace, health, and blessings. Many communities hold cross processions with prayers and icons.

Villagers have long believed in the special power of this day. They drew crosses on the walls of houses and farm buildings to protect themselves from troubles. Also, consecrated crosses were placed in barns, and prayers were offered for health and well-being.

An interesting feature is that it was on Exaltation that sauerkraut began to be made. Our ancestors believed that it acquired healing properties and would be a guarantee of abundance in the winter.

A monograph about Skovoroda was presented in Ukraine: the book was published with the support of the "MHP-Hromadi" Foundation08.09.25, 16:18 • 2628 views

What cannot be done on Exaltation: main prohibitions and restrictions

It is important to meet this significant day in a good mood and with bright thoughts. On the occasion of the holiday, it is recommended to observe a one-day fast, but this is a recommendation, not an obligation. Christians believe that if one refrains from meat on this day, one can receive God's blessing.

In general, the restrictions on this day are the same as on all other significant Christian holidays. Here are the prohibitions on the Exaltation of the Cross of the Lord:

•  do not engage in heavy physical labor;

•  do not dig the ground or work on the plot;

•  refrain from overeating and drinking alcohol;

•  do not swear or quarrel with other people.

You can refrain from food and alcohol, not work, but the most important thing is our souls, which also need special support on this great holiday. Therefore, you cannot offend people, envy, wish evil, start new businesses, change jobs and places of residence.

Signs for Exaltation: folk beliefs and customs

According to folk signs, on this holiday you should not go to the mountains, forest, or river. It is believed that on this day wild animals are more aggressive and angrier, so it is better to avoid places where you might encounter them. In addition, there is a high risk of getting lost on this day.

Archaeologists discovered the place where a biblical miracle occurred: what is known about the find03.09.25, 09:53 • 5252 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyPublications
PrJSC MHP
Jerusalem
Europe
Ukraine