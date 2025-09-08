A monograph about Skovoroda was presented in Ukraine: the book was published with the support of the "MHP-Hromadi" Foundation

A large-scale monograph dedicated to the prominent philosopher Hryhorii Skovoroda was presented in Ukraine. Its appearance was made possible thanks to the support of MHP company and the "MHP-Hromadi" Charitable Foundation, UNN reports.

We are trying to find such strategic projects that are most important during the war, which should be preserved, scaled, developed and brought to Ukrainians — said Yuriy Melnyk, Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Sustainable Development at MHP.

Writer and serviceman Serhiy Zhadan emphasized the symbolic significance of the philosopher for Kharkiv and the country.

"Skovoroda was always a patron for us, students, plus he is, like, a patron for our city of Kharkiv. For us, he is truly an important figure, a figure who both protects the city and sanctifies it," he comments.

Natalia Kryvda, Doctor of Philosophical Sciences, head of the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation, added:

"This is a battle of light and darkness, without metaphors and without pathos, about the battle of good and evil. We rediscover ourselves, defend our dignity, democracy, solidarity. Skovoroda was the first to write about man with deep insight, as about the Universe."

According to Vitaliy Kotsur, rector of H. Skovoroda University, work on the publication lasted almost 10 years: "The monograph, which concerned Skovoroda and his philosophical views, his teachings, was developed for almost 10 years."

At "MHP-Hromadi", they emphasize that culture during wartime becomes no less strategic than defense.

We have been developing and restoring communities for 10 years. And we understand that communities are people, those who create Ukraine, make it prosperous - said the fund's director Oleksandr Pakholyuk.

The publication of the monograph about Hryhorii Skovoroda during the full-scale war became not only a cultural event, but also a reminder: the strength of Ukrainians lies in culture, freedom and unity.

The "MHP-Hromadi" Charitable Foundation is a national leader in the field of sustainable community development, which has been implementing systemic changes in 700+ settlements in 13 regions of Ukraine for over 10 years. The Foundation works where support is most needed - from frontline territories to the most remote villages, uniting the efforts of business, government and communities. The Foundation is among the TOP-20 largest charitable organizations in Ukraine according to Forbes. Among the priorities are supporting military personnel, veterans and their families within the "MHP Poruch" program, comprehensive community development, assistance to small and medium-sized businesses, and affirming Ukrainian identity.