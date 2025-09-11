In Sumy, a Russian drone hit the cathedral - the city's symbol

Russian occupiers once again attacked Sumy: an enemy drone hit the cathedral - a symbol of the city. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Hryhorov noted, there is damage as a result of the Russian drone strike. Information regarding casualties is being clarified.

Currently, all necessary services are working on site, and the area is being surveyed. - he added.

Additionally

The Holy Resurrection Cathedral of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine is the oldest stone building in Sumy, a national architectural monument. Its construction began in the last years of the 17th century, and its consecration took place in 1702. The church was built in the style of Ukrainian Cossack Baroque.

An attack on such a sanctuary is further evidence of Russia's cynical crimes against civilians and our cultural heritage. - Hryhorov wrote.

Recall

The Russian army struck Sumy on the night of September 11. A hit on one of the educational institutions was recorded.