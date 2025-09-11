In Sumy, a Russian drone hit the cathedral - the city's symbol

$41.120.13
48.240.05
ukenru
07:11 AM • 3622 views
Poland reacts to Russian drone invasion: air traffic in the east of the country restricted until winter
05:01 AM • 16566 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history
Exclusive
September 10, 03:04 PM • 34276 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 79365 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
September 10, 01:15 PM • 44506 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
September 10, 12:25 PM • 44808 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
September 10, 12:10 PM • 41386 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 77616 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM • 97368 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 72799 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
4.8m/s
41%
756mm
Popular news
ATESH agents attacked an air defense plant in Tula (video)VideoSeptember 11, 01:25 AM • 22683 views
All educators will annually receive a reward for diligent work - SvyrydenkoSeptember 11, 01:44 AM • 11836 views
The enemy conducts raids on the temporarily occupied territories and searches for those who help the Defense Forces02:43 AM • 4340 views
Merz on Russian drone invasion of Poland: deliberate provocation by the Kremlin03:46 AM • 11615 views
Drone attack on Ukraine on September 11: Air defense destroyed 62 enemy UAVsPhoto06:42 AM • 6986 views
Publications
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history05:01 AM • 16561 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 79359 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 77613 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the marketSeptember 10, 09:29 AM • 57307 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideoSeptember 10, 08:44 AM • 97367 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 years07:32 AM • 756 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 21393 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 86272 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 78046 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 73790 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
The Guardian
Twitter
Shahed-136
Pantsir missile system

In Sumy, a Russian drone hit the cathedral - the city's symbol

Kyiv • UNN

 • 296 views

A Russian drone hit the Holy Resurrection Cathedral in Sumy, an architectural monument. Information regarding casualties is being clarified, emergency services are working on site.

In Sumy, a Russian drone hit the cathedral - the city's symbol

Russian occupiers once again attacked Sumy: an enemy drone hit the cathedral - a symbol of the city. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Hryhorov noted, there is damage as a result of the Russian drone strike. Information regarding casualties is being clarified.

Currently, all necessary services are working on site, and the area is being surveyed.

- he added.

Additionally

The Holy Resurrection Cathedral of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine is the oldest stone building in Sumy, a national architectural monument. Its construction began in the last years of the 17th century, and its consecration took place in 1702. The church was built in the style of Ukrainian Cossack Baroque.

An attack on such a sanctuary is further evidence of Russia's cynical crimes against civilians and our cultural heritage.

- Hryhorov wrote.

Recall

The Russian army struck Sumy on the night of September 11. A hit on one of the educational institutions was recorded.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Orthodox Church of Ukraine
Sumy