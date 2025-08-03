US and Israel are developing a plan to end the war and rebuild the Gaza Strip - Witkoff

US President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Stephen Witkoff, announced the development of a plan to end the war in the Gaza Strip and rebuild the enclave. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The American diplomat spoke about these intentions to the families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

"We have a very, very good plan that we are working on together with the government of Israel, with Prime Minister Netanyahu… regarding the rebuilding of Gaza. This actually means ending the war." - he said.

Witkoff also noted that Hamas is allegedly ready to lay down arms to end the war. However, representatives of the group have repeatedly stated that they will not abandon "armed resistance" unless an "independent, fully sovereign Palestinian state with its capital in Jerusalem" is created.

Last week, another round of indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel, regarding a 60-day pause in hostilities in the Gaza Strip and an agreement on the release of half of the hostages, ended without result.

Witkoff will be in Moscow today, the visit may yield results - US Ambassador to NATO