US and Israel are developing a plan to end the war and rebuild the Gaza Strip - Witkoff

Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10
August 2, 04:52 PM
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free time
August 2, 11:37 AM
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
"These are immoral machinations": Zelenskyy reacted to the scandal with the procurement of drones and EW systems
August 2, 06:01 PM
The government simplified the procedure for restoring housing after shelling: what will change
August 2, 06:19 PM
Cambodia plans to nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize
August 2, 06:36 PM
"Total infiltration" and sabotage in the rear: Syrskyi explained Russian tactics in Pokrovsk
August 2, 07:09 PM
Strike on bridge in Kherson: logistics complicated, residents urged to evacuate (video)
August 2, 08:24 PM
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviation
August 1, 02:05 PM
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical market
August 1, 11:54 AM
UNN Lite
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free time
August 2, 04:52 PM
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in Dubai
August 1, 09:08 PM
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond film
August 1, 01:00 PM
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticism
July 31, 05:36 PM
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release date
July 31, 02:00 PM
US and Israel are developing a plan to end the war and rebuild the Gaza Strip - Witkoff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

US Presidential Envoy Stephen Witkoff announced the development of a plan to end the war in the Gaza Strip and rebuild the enclave. This plan is being developed jointly with the Israeli government, but Hamas is not ready to lay down arms without the creation of an independent Palestinian state.

US and Israel are developing a plan to end the war and rebuild the Gaza Strip - Witkoff

US President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Stephen Witkoff, announced the development of a plan to end the war in the Gaza Strip and rebuild the enclave. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The American diplomat spoke about these intentions to the families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

"We have a very, very good plan that we are working on together with the government of Israel, with Prime Minister Netanyahu… regarding the rebuilding of Gaza. This actually means ending the war."

- he said.

Witkoff also noted that Hamas is allegedly ready to lay down arms to end the war. However, representatives of the group have repeatedly stated that they will not abandon "armed resistance" unless an "independent, fully sovereign Palestinian state with its capital in Jerusalem" is created.

Last week, another round of indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel, regarding a 60-day pause in hostilities in the Gaza Strip and an agreement on the release of half of the hostages, ended without result.

Witkoff will be in Moscow today, the visit may yield results - US Ambassador to NATO03.08.25, 00:48 • 1256 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Steve Witkoff
Israel
Reuters
Jerusalem
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Gaza Strip