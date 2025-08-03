US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff will visit Moscow on Sunday, August 3. The visit may yield some results. This was stated by US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker, as reported by UNN with reference to an interview with the TV channel WHO13.

The diplomat noted that Ukraine and Russia must agree to a peace deal and "just stop the killings."

He noted that thousands of soldiers are dying on the battlefield every week, and hundreds of civilians - ordinary people in Ukraine - are dying or being wounded during night attacks.

Ambassador Witkoff's visit to Moscow this weekend is likely to yield some results - Whitaker stated.

It should be recalled that earlier, during a conversation with journalists at the White House, US President Donald Trump announced that Steve Witkoff would go to Russia. He will arrive there after Israel.

